Is Seat 11A A Miracle Spot? Three Plane Crash Survivors Linked By One Mysterious Seat

In what appears to be an eerie aviation coincidence, three separate plane crashes across different countries and decades have all had one chilling commonality survivors were seated in row 11.

The most recent case unfolded during the Air India Flight AI117 crash on June 12, 2025, where Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 35-year-old Indian tech entrepreneur based in Thailand, was the only survivor among 270 victims. Ramesh, seated in 11A, miraculously escaped with injuries and was found conscious amidst the wreckage. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner had taken off from Ahmedabad en route to London but crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, killing both passengers and residents on the ground.

This event has revived past cases and triggered a wave of online speculation about so-called “miracle seats,” especially 11A, and whether some rows have higher chances of survival.

The Other Two Survivors in Row 11

In 1998, Thai Airways Flight TG261 crash-landed in Surat Thani, Thailand, under poor weather. The aircraft, flying under reduced visibility, crashed short of the runway and burst into flames. Among the 26 survivors out of 146, was Ruangsak “James” Loychusak, a popular Thai singer and actor, seated again in 11A. He later recounted his narrow escape from the burning wreckage.

In another incident in 1990, Indian Airlines Flight 605 crashed during landing in Bangalore. The Airbus A320 landed short of the runway and broke apart after colliding with obstacles. Kumar Nadig, a survivor seated in 11C, had switched seats with a young boy before the flight. That decision likely saved his life. Nadig managed to open an emergency door and rescue a woman and her son as well.

What’s Behind the Row 11 “Miracle”?

Though the pattern is curious, experts caution against drawing firm conclusions. According to aviation safety professor John McDermid from the University of York, Ramesh’s location in 11A near the aircraft’s “wing box” a structurally reinforced part of the fuselage may have shielded him. The space in front of him, which lacked additional seating, may have also helped.

Prof Ed Galea, a fire safety and evacuation specialist, noted that proximity to the No. 2 emergency exit was critical. He emphasized that luck was also a major factor surviving the impact, being conscious, and being near an exit all increased Ramesh’s chances.

Ron Bartsch, Chairman of AvLaw Aviation Consulting, said, “In this particular instance, because the passenger was sitting adjacent to the emergency exit, this was obviously the safest seat on the day. But it’s not always 11A it’s just 11A on this configuration of the Boeing 787.”

Online Speculation vs. Aviation Science

The coincidence has given rise to internet buzz, with many dubbing row 11 seats as “miracle seats.” However, experts argue against overgeneralizing. Seat safety can vary significantly based on aircraft model, crash dynamics, and impact angle.

In Ramesh’s case, his escape was aided by aircraft structure, seat layout, and proximity to an exit not simply the seat number. Others seated nearby may not have had the same luck if blocked, unconscious, or too injured to move.

Coincidence or Cautionary Tale?

While it’s tempting to see row 11 as lucky, the reality underscores how random survival in air crashes often is. It depends on a mix of seat location, aircraft design, physical condition, and timing. As Professor Galea aptly put it, “It’s more about survivability conditions than seat numbers.”

Still, for some, the mystery of row 11 will continue to spark curiosity and perhaps, offer a glimmer of hope in tales of unimaginable tragedy.

ALSO READ: Kashmir Reopens Major Tourist Spots After Terror Attackm, Tourists Return In Large Numbers