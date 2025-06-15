Kashmir Reopens Major Tourist Spots After Terror Attackm, Tourists Return In Large Numbers

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the reopening of eight major tourist destinations to revive tourism and restore public confidence, several locations in Kashmir were opened to tourists on Sunday.

The reopened sites include the picturesque Betaab Valley, the serene Verinag, Kokernag, Achabal Mughal Gardens, and multiple parks in Pahalgam town. The decision was welcomed by locals, political leaders, and tourists alike.

These destinations had been temporarily closed following the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen. With the reopening, tourists were seen flocking to the sites in large numbers.

A female tourist in Pahalgam told ANI, “This decision of the government is right. If there is no tourism, how will the locals survive? The government’s initiative is good. Tourist places are reopening with adequate security. I urge everyone to visit and support tourism here.”

Local politicians also hailed the decision. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said, “It’s a welcome step. It sends a positive message to the nation that Kashmir is normal now. I appeal to people across India, come to Kashmir. It’s as safe as your cities and homes.”

Pahalgam MLA Altaf Kaloo said, “The places have opened and the Amarnath Yatra is also going to start soon. This is a positive thing. In the coming time, all other tourist places will also open. The number of tourists has started increasing, which is a positive sign. Our message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is that it is our duty to make the Yatra a success.”

On Saturday, LG Sinha, during his visit to Pahalgam, met delegations comprising MLAs, DDC chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, tour operators, Ponywala associations, and hoteliers. He assured them that other restrictions would be lifted after a thorough security review.

Sharing an update on social media platform X, LG Sinha said, “I’ve ordered reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir & Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Betab Valley & Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden, and Achabal Garden to be reopened from 17th June.”

He added, “Other tourist destinations being reopened include Badamwari Park, Duck Park, Taqdeer Park in Srinagar, Sarthal, Dhaggar in Kathua, Devi Pindi, Siyad Baba, Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda & Jai Valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur. Reopening will be in a phase-wise manner.”

(From ANI)

