‘Who Are You to Decide Threat Perception?’ Supreme Court Rejects Plea Challenging Mukesh Ambani’s Z Plus Security

The Supreme Court on Friday firmly rejected a petition challenging the Z-plus security cover extended to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The court reminded the petitioner that the state is authorized to provide necessary protection to anyone deemed at risk — whether a politician or a businessman — and reiterated that the petitioner lacked the legal standing to question the security arrangements.

Bench Questions Petitioner’s Authority to Decide on Mukesh Ambani’s Security

A bench comprising Justices P.K. Mishra and Manmohan expressed surprise at the petitioner’s persistence and questioned his authority to interfere in matters of security.

“Is the Supreme Court to decide who is to be given what security? This is something new which has popped up. New genre of jurisprudence. Is this our domain?” Justice Manmohan asked during the hearing.

He further pressed the petitioner, Bikash Saha, saying, “Who are you to decide the threat perception? The Government of India will decide that, no? Tomorrow, if some mishap happens, will you take responsibility? Or will the court take responsibility for it?”

Justice Manmohan sternly warned, “Don’t do this. This is very serious and we are warning you. Don’t think there is a goldmine to be snatched over here… We are not here to facilitate your process. This is something sacrosanct, whether it’s a political person or a businessman, the State will take whatever precaution it has to take.”

Mukesh Ambani’s Security: Court Cites Earlier Orders and Locus Standi Issues

The court pointed out that it had already addressed this matter on July 22, 2022, and rejected a similar plea by the petitioner, reiterating that Saha does not have locus standi to challenge the security cover.

“It is surprising that despite this court having observed in its first order that the present applicant does not have the locus standi in this matter and the threat perception is based on the inputs received by concerned agencies, and this court cannot entertain the present petition filed by the petitioner, who is the applicant herein, yet the petitioner has ventured to file a similar plea time and again,” the order stated.

Government’s Position on Threat Perception Affirmed

The court noted the Centre’s submission during the initial hearing that the threat perception has been “thoroughly examined” before extending security cover to the Ambani family. It described the repeated pleas as “not only frivolous but also vexatious.”

The bench reiterated that the petitioner failed to produce any material indicating a “significant change in the security perception” that would warrant reconsideration of the security cover.

Also Read: CM Yogi Reviews Security Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit to Distribute Letters to 60,244 UP Police Recruits

Security Cover to Continue Uninterrupted; Warning Issued

Refusing to entertain the petition, the Supreme Court ordered that the Z-plus security provided to Mukesh Ambani and his family shall continue unabated. The court also warned the petitioner against filing similar pleas in the future.

“Failure to heed this warning will compel this court to consider imposing exemplary costs,” the order cautioned.

The controversy began when Bikash Saha initially filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Tripura High Court, seeking information on the security cover and challenging its validity. The High Court had directed the Home Ministry to produce relevant records related to the threat perception. This decision was challenged by the Centre before the Supreme Court, which upheld the security arrangements.

Subsequently, Saha filed a fresh application seeking clarification of the Supreme Court’s July 22, 2022 order. He argued that the order’s scope should be limited to security coverage within Maharashtra, where the Ambani family resides and conducts business.

However, on February 27, 2023, the Supreme Court clarified that the Z-plus security cover extends beyond Mumbai to the entire country and even while the Ambanis travel abroad.

The court also specified that “the entire expenses and cost of providing Z+ security cover… within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.”

Also Read: Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 5 Feared Dead As Chopper Crashes Between Gaurikund And Sonprayag