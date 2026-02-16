LIVE TV
Is X Down In India? Elon Musk's Social Media Platform Faces Outage Again As Thousands Of Users Get Affected, Downdetector Flags Spike In Complaints

Is X Down In India? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage Again As Thousands Of Users Get Affected, Downdetector Flags Spike In Complaints

Users across India and the United States reported widespread issues accessing X on February 16, with login failures, slow timelines and app crashes.

X DOWN (IMAGE: X)
X DOWN (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 16, 2026 20:10:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is X Down In India? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage Again As Thousands Of Users Get Affected, Downdetector Flags Spike In Complaints

On Monday, February 16, users in various parts of the world reported having trouble accessing X, and most reported that the site and mobile-based app are not loading and updating correctly.

Is X down in India? 

Information produced by the outage-tracking site Downdetector indicates that the number of user complaints surged, with users reporting issues with logins to the site, as well as the lack of updates to timelines. 

The largest number of the mentioned problems seems to be connected to the mobile application, but some users also claimed that the desktop site is slow or unavailable.

The most significant outages were reported in the United States and some regions of India, where people complained of being unable to log in, post, and refresh timelines due to the complaints swarming outage-monitoring sites.

Which cities had the highest issues with X?

The most prominent problems in X were reported in cities like Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai, where the primary complaints revolved around receiving updates on the feeds, server applications, and access to apps.

This geographical location implies that the failure was rampant in key urban centres in India. Users in these cities were greatly affected in that the overall trend is of instability in services in certain areas.

What was the percentage of users with problems with feed updates?

Downdetector indicated 67 percent of the users experienced problems with logging in using the site, and 18 percent of the users at the time of writing this report are experiencing problems using the App.

In the past weeks, most reports were of the non-functioning of the app, with others reporting that the sites were not available, and server connection problems. 

Currently, X has not officially confirmed what the actual cause of the recent reported issues is, and outages on the platform tend to be erratic or localised.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:10 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Is X Down In India? Elon Musk's Social Media Platform Faces Outage Again As Thousands Of Users Get Affected, Downdetector Flags Spike In Complaints

