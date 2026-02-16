Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

Newly surfaced Epstein files mention a witness claim linking Ghislaine Maxwell to a girl resembling Madeleine McCann in 2009.

Madeleine McCann and Epstein (IMAGE: X)
Madeleine McCann and Epstein (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 16, 2026 16:49:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

A new batch of Epstein files just surfaced, and in them, there’s a strange reference to Madeleine McCann, the British girl who vanished back in 2007.

Apparently, a witness claimed they spotted McCann with Ghislaine Maxwell after she disappeared.

What is the connection between the Madeleine McCann and Epstein files? 

A statement in the files shows that someone (the name’s blacked out) contacted the FBI in 2020. This person said that, back in 2009, they were walking home from a shop and saw a woman who looked a lot like Maxwell holding hands with a little girl, maybe six years old.

You Might Be Interested In

The witness also noticed a middle-aged man walking ahead of them. When the witness got closer, they thought the girl looked just like Madeleine McCann.

The woman with her seemed nervous and tried to rush the girl along, apparently bothered by the witness’s presence.

Something else stood out: the girl kept her right eye covered the whole time. That’s notable because McCann’s right pupil is unique; she has a rare condition called coloboma.

Still, nobody knows for sure whether the people seen that day were actually Maxwell and McCann. Authorities in both the UK and the US say that the mention of McCann in these files doesn’t constitute new evidence.

Neither country has opened a new case tying Epstein or Maxwell to McCann’s disappearance.

Who is Madeleine McCann?

She was just three when she vanished from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on the evening of May 3, 2007.

The story exploded in the media. The Daily Telegraph once called it “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history.”

Madeleine disappeared while on vacation with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, her younger twin siblings, and a group of family friends.

That night, the McCanns left their kids asleep in the ground-floor apartment while they ate dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant just 55 meters away.

Epstein Documents Spark Fresh Madeleine McCann Questions

Over the years, people have come up with all sorts of theories. Some think it was a planned abduction by a sexual predator.

Right now, Christian Brückner, a German man with convictions for rape and child abuse, is the main suspect. He got out of prison in Germany in September 2025 after a seven-year sentence for a 2005 rape, but he’s still under surveillance with an electronic ankle tag.

Other ideas have floated around, too: maybe it was a botched burglary, maybe a pedophile ring, or even just a terrible accident.

After all this time, the case is still open, and Madeleine remains missing. Police launched more searches in Portugal as recently as 2025, but there’s still no sign of her.

ALSO READ: Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Epstein filesGhislaine MaxwellJeffrey EpsteinMadeleine McCann

RELATED News

Who Is Om Kumar Rai? Indian-Origin Man Jailed 5 Months In Singapore For ‘Outraging Woman’s Modesty’

Maternity Shoot Turns Fatal In Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Kid Slips Into Pool, Dies In Tragic Accident While 8-Month Pregnant Mother Was Busy Shooting

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Open Or Closed Today On Presidents’ Day? Check Full List Of Holidays In 2026

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026: Important Tips Students Should Know Before Appearing For The Exam

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

ASUS & Acer Germany Sales Ban: Know The Reason Behind The Sudden Restriction, What You Need To Know About HEVC And Nokia Connection

Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Set To Marry On Feb 26? Leaked Wedding Card Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy- Is It Official Finally?

Oppo K14x 5G Goes Live On Sale: 6,500mAh Massive Battery, 50MP AI Camera And Dimensity 6300 Chipset At Just Rs…

Who Is IAS Avi Prasad? Senior IAS Officer Gets Lucky For Third Time, Marries Fellow Bureaucrat Ankita Dhakre, Here’s Why He Got Divorced Twice

UP Board Exam 2026: Admit Card Mandatory? Know Board Rules Before Exams

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Replaces Injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia Squad — Check Updated AUS Team

Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record
Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record
Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record
Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

QUICK LINKS