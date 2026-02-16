Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

A new batch of Epstein files just surfaced, and in them, there’s a strange reference to Madeleine McCann, the British girl who vanished back in 2007.

Apparently, a witness claimed they spotted McCann with Ghislaine Maxwell after she disappeared.

What is the connection between the Madeleine McCann and Epstein files?

A statement in the files shows that someone (the name’s blacked out) contacted the FBI in 2020. This person said that, back in 2009, they were walking home from a shop and saw a woman who looked a lot like Maxwell holding hands with a little girl, maybe six years old.

The witness also noticed a middle-aged man walking ahead of them. When the witness got closer, they thought the girl looked just like Madeleine McCann.

The woman with her seemed nervous and tried to rush the girl along, apparently bothered by the witness’s presence.

Something else stood out: the girl kept her right eye covered the whole time. That’s notable because McCann’s right pupil is unique; she has a rare condition called coloboma.

Still, nobody knows for sure whether the people seen that day were actually Maxwell and McCann. Authorities in both the UK and the US say that the mention of McCann in these files doesn’t constitute new evidence.

Neither country has opened a new case tying Epstein or Maxwell to McCann’s disappearance.

Who is Madeleine McCann?

She was just three when she vanished from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on the evening of May 3, 2007.

The story exploded in the media. The Daily Telegraph once called it “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history.”

Madeleine disappeared while on vacation with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, her younger twin siblings, and a group of family friends.

That night, the McCanns left their kids asleep in the ground-floor apartment while they ate dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant just 55 meters away.

Epstein Documents Spark Fresh Madeleine McCann Questions

Over the years, people have come up with all sorts of theories. Some think it was a planned abduction by a sexual predator.

Right now, Christian Brückner, a German man with convictions for rape and child abuse, is the main suspect. He got out of prison in Germany in September 2025 after a seven-year sentence for a 2005 rape, but he’s still under surveillance with an electronic ankle tag.

Other ideas have floated around, too: maybe it was a botched burglary, maybe a pedophile ring, or even just a terrible accident.

After all this time, the case is still open, and Madeleine remains missing. Police launched more searches in Portugal as recently as 2025, but there’s still no sign of her.

ALSO READ: Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig