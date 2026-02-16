Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > World > Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

Crews of Swiss Federal Railways have switched off train services on this line as they examine the condition of the tracks, damage to rolling stock, and general safety.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 16, 2026 15:26:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

On Sunday morning, a passenger train derailed in the Swiss Alps as an avalanche covered the tracks near Goppenstein in the Swiss south. Local police gave the incident as happening around 7 AM local time and that some people were also injured although the exact number had not been verified yet. The accident occurred in the canton of Valais, which is a mountainous area that experiences massive snowfall in the winter, along with picturesque Alpine tracks. Emergency teams were immediately sent, and the authorities are still inspecting the situation as the investigations and rescue processes take place.

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

Avalanches are also a frequent occurrence in the Swiss Alps during winter periods and mainly after a series of huge snowfall and sudden increase or decrease in temperature. This might make the snowpacks unstable leading to more chances of the occurrence of slides which can impact the road and rail systems. Switzerland has various avalanche risk management tools, which include constant surveillance of the snow levels, timely warning and the use of preventive measures like snow fences and controlled explosions to minimize the snow level of the high risk areas. Even with these precautions in place, avalanches are still a constant seasonal menace to transportation in mountainous areas.

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

This derailment took place on a significant north-south Alpine rail line connecting the Loechberg route between Goppenstein and Brig. Crews of Swiss Federal Railways have switched off train services on this line as they examine the condition of the tracks, damage to rolling stock, and general safety. Depending on the time taken to close the road, replacement buses can be organized. Although the rail infrastructure in Switzerland is resistant to extreme weather conditions, the avalanches are an inevitable consequence of extreme weather as the snowfall along with the change in temperatures create a distressing seasonal issue. Governments are also making periodic updates to rescue and recovery efforts.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Swiss Alps avalancheSwiss Alps avalanche newsSwitzerland trainSwitzerland train accidentSwitzerland train derailmentSwitzerland train derailment newsSwitzerland train news

RELATED News

US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Open Or Closed Today On Presidents’ Day? Check Full List Of Holidays In 2026

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

What Happened To ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’? Candace Owens Drops Bombshell Claim Against Turning Point USA Former CEO’s Wife Erika Kirk

Who Is Randy Fine? Trump Ally, US Congressman Sparks Outrage Over ‘Dogs Over Muslims’ Comment, Targets Zohran Mamdani

LATEST NEWS

UP Board Exam 2026: Admit Card Mandatory? Know Board Rules Before Exams

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Replaces Injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia Squad — Check Updated AUS Team

RBI’s Bold Move: Banks Empowered To Fund M&A, REITs, And Boost Stock Market Liquidity

Maternity Shoot Turns Fatal In Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Kid Slips Into Pool, Dies In Tragic Accident While 8-Month Pregnant Mother Was Busy Shooting

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

Cricket Superstar David Warner becomes Brand Ambassador of Parimatch

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

India’s Wholesale Prices Rise 1.81% In January 2026: Goods And Commodities Cost More, Fuel And Power Stay Cheaper

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal In Finalissima 2026 — Tactical Battle That Could Decide Argentina vs Spain Clash

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig
Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig
Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig
Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

QUICK LINKS