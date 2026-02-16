On Sunday morning, a passenger train derailed in the Swiss Alps as an avalanche covered the tracks near Goppenstein in the Swiss south. Local police gave the incident as happening around 7 AM local time and that some people were also injured although the exact number had not been verified yet. The accident occurred in the canton of Valais, which is a mountainous area that experiences massive snowfall in the winter, along with picturesque Alpine tracks. Emergency teams were immediately sent, and the authorities are still inspecting the situation as the investigations and rescue processes take place.

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

Avalanches are also a frequent occurrence in the Swiss Alps during winter periods and mainly after a series of huge snowfall and sudden increase or decrease in temperature. This might make the snowpacks unstable leading to more chances of the occurrence of slides which can impact the road and rail systems. Switzerland has various avalanche risk management tools, which include constant surveillance of the snow levels, timely warning and the use of preventive measures like snow fences and controlled explosions to minimize the snow level of the high risk areas. Even with these precautions in place, avalanches are still a constant seasonal menace to transportation in mountainous areas.

This derailment took place on a significant north-south Alpine rail line connecting the Loechberg route between Goppenstein and Brig. Crews of Swiss Federal Railways have switched off train services on this line as they examine the condition of the tracks, damage to rolling stock, and general safety. Depending on the time taken to close the road, replacement buses can be organized. Although the rail infrastructure in Switzerland is resistant to extreme weather conditions, the avalanches are an inevitable consequence of extreme weather as the snowfall along with the change in temperatures create a distressing seasonal issue. Governments are also making periodic updates to rescue and recovery efforts.

