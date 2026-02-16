LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
Home > World > China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

Satellite imagery analysis has revealed what experts describe as a significant expansion of covert nuclear-related facilities in China’s Sichuan province between 2022 and 2026. New bunkers, defensive structures and upgraded complexes at sites like Zitong and Pingtong suggest accelerated weapons development activity.

Satellite images reveal expansion of China’s nuclear facilities in Sichuan. Photos: X.
Satellite images reveal expansion of China’s nuclear facilities in Sichuan. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 16, 2026 10:46:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

Is China expanding its nuclear facilities? A geospatial review of satellite imagery captured between 2022 and 2026 has identified what analysts describe as a substantial expansion of covert nuclear weapons–related facilities in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to a report by The New York Times. The findings, shared by geospatial intelligence specialist Renny Babiarz, suggest that Beijing’s nuclear weapons development programme has accelerated since 2019.

New Nuclear Weapons Construction Detected at Zitong Site

At a location known as Zitong, satellite imagery shows the construction of new bunkers and defensive ramparts positioned within a valley. Analysts also identified a recently built complex featuring extensive piping infrastructure, which they say is characteristic of facilities designed to manage hazardous materials.

Also Read: ‘No Enrichment Capability But Dismantling The Equipment’: Benjamin Netanyahu Clears Stance On Potential US–Iran Deal

You Might Be Interested In

Experts cited in the analysis believe the bunkers are likely being used for high-explosives testing, a crucial step in refining the chemical detonators that compress nuclear material inside a warhead.

“You have a layer of high explosives and the shock wave at the same time implodes into the center. This needs blast tests to perfect them,” said Hui Zhang, a physicist studying China’s nuclear programmes at the Harvard Kennedy School, who reviewed Babiarz’s findings.

Nuclear Activity and Upgrades at Pingtong Facility

Satellite images also indicate continued activity at another double-fenced installation known as Pingtong, also located in Sichuan. The facility includes a main structure distinguished by a 360-foot-high ventilation stack. Experts believe this site is involved in producing plutonium-packed cores for nuclear warheads.

Imagery suggests the structure has undergone refurbishment in recent years, including the addition of new ventilation systems and heat-dispersion features. Further construction activity has also been observed near the primary building.

Babiarz noted that the architectural design of the Pingtong complex resembles facilities in other countries used to manufacture nuclear warhead pits, the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear explosions.

GrowingNuclear Arsenal In China

According to the latest estimate from the Pentagon, cited in the report, China possessed more than 600 nuclear warheads by the end of 2024, with projections indicating the stockpile could reach 1,000 by 2030.

While those figures remain significantly lower than the arsenals of the United States and Russia, analysts say the speed of China’s expansion is a cause for concern.

Matthew Sharp, a former US State Department official now affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, warned that limited communication between major powers increases the risks associated with the buildup.

“Without a real dialogue on these topics, which we lack, it’s really hard to say where it’s going,” he said. “Now we’re forced to react and plan around the worst-case interpretation of a concerning trend line.”

Also Read: US Forces Board Another Sanctioned Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean After Atlantic-Caribbean Pursuit

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 10:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: China newsChina nuclear powerChina nuclear weaponshome-hero-pos-5nuclear weaponsWorld news

RELATED News

What Happened To ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’? Candace Owens Drops Bombshell Claim Against Turning Point USA Former CEO’s Wife Erika Kirk

Who Is Randy Fine? Trump Ally, US Congressman Sparks Outrage Over ‘Dogs Over Muslims’ Comment, Targets Zohran Mamdani

Barack Obama Says Aliens Are Real, Responds To Area 51 Secret Military Facility Claims – WATCH

‘No Enrichment Capability But Dismantling The Equipment’: Benjamin Netanyahu Clears Stance On Potential US–Iran Deal

US Forces Board Another Sanctioned Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean After Atlantic-Caribbean Pursuit

LATEST NEWS

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

What Really Happened To Baelor Targaryen In Episode 5 Of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms? Every Key Detail You Missed

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

Fractal Analytics IPO Lists at 3% Discount Despite Strong QIB Demand; Shares Open Below ₹900 as GMP Signals Play Out

UP Gang Rape Case: Female Dancer From Azamgarh Allegedly Assaulted In Bhojpur, Three accused Arrested

Mrs Bhakti Gautam Chheda Honoured at CA Women Excellence Awards for Transforming Finance into Social Impact

Who Was Aalin Sherin? Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor, Baby Honoured With State Funeral

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

AI Summit 2026 Delhi: From Narendra Modi To Emmanuel Macron, Sundar Pichai And Sam Altman, Big Names Headline India’s Mega Artificial Intelligence Event

Who Was Dhrumil Patel? Mumbai Businessman Dies After 10-Day Battle Following Horror Crash With Minor Driver In Vidyavihar

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images
China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images
China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images
China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

QUICK LINKS