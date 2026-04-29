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Home > World News > Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads

Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads

Karachi protest over 16-hour power cuts blocks key roads near Shaheen Complex, causing massive traffic jams. Residents slam K-Electric over load-shedding as police intervene and restore order.

Workers shape glass pieces on a machine in a workshop, a day after a country-wide power breakdown in Karachi (File Photo/ANI)
Workers shape glass pieces on a machine in a workshop, a day after a country-wide power breakdown in Karachi (File Photo/ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 16:30:04 IST

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Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads

Severe traffic congestion brought major parts of Karachi’s commercial district to a standstill after residents of Railway Colony protested against prolonged and unannounced power outages, reportedly lasting up to 16 hours daily.

Protest Near Shaheen Complex Brings Traffic to a Halt

The demonstration, held on Tuesday near Shaheen Complex, disrupted traffic on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and nearby routes for several hours, according to Dawn.

The protest began around midday and quickly escalated, leading to widespread gridlock. Roads connecting to Saddar and Pakistan Chowk were packed with vehicles, leaving commuters stranded in extreme heat. Traffic stretched for kilometres, causing major inconvenience to office workers, students, and patients.

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Men, women, and children from Railway Colony gathered at the intersection, blocking traffic and raising slogans against K-Electric for what they described as excessive and unannounced load-shedding. Protesters demanded immediate restoration of electricity, arguing that the outages had made daily life unbearable in extreme temperatures.

Locals Cite Weeks of Unannounced Power Cuts

Residents voiced frustration over weeks of unreliable power supply. One local complained that the outages had deprived families of sleep, disrupted water access due to non-functional pumps, and worsened conditions for the sick.

Another resident questioned why bill-paying consumers were subjected to such prolonged blackouts. Protesters described the situation as intolerable, citing spoiled food, inability to charge devices, and worsening heat conditions.

Commuters Criticise Road Blockade Amid Emergency Delays

The protest also drew criticism from stranded commuters. A woman heading to a hospital in Saddar expressed concern over delays, saying lives could be at risk in such situations. Others acknowledged the right to protest but condemned road blockages that penalised the public, as highlighted by Dawn.

Police eventually intervened, negotiating with demonstrators and dispersing the crowd after about 30 minutes. However, the traffic chaos persisted for over two hours before normalcy returned. In response, K-Electric claimed that power supply to parts of Railway Colony had been cut due to non-payment of bills, adding that electricity was restored after assurances from local representatives regarding dues clearance, as reported by Dawn. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Trump Recalls Mom’s ‘CRUSH’ On King Charles III Amid NATO Tensions; UK-US Strain Surfaces During Royal Visit

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Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads

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Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads

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Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads
Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads
Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads
Pakistan: Karachi Brought to Halt as Power Failures, Mismanagement Spark Protest; Traffic Paralysed Across Key Roads

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