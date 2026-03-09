Indian Airlines Cancel 279 International Flights Amid Middle East War – Check Out Your Flight Status Inside

Escalating conflict in West Asia has significantly disrupted aviation operations, forcing Indian airlines to cancel 279 international flights scheduled for Sunday. The cancellations come amid airspace restrictions and safety concerns as tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States continue to intensify across the region.

Airspace Restrictions Trigger Mass Flight Cancellations

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the evolving security situation in the Middle East has affected flight routes used by airlines operating between India, Europe, and the Gulf. As a result, several international services were cancelled to ensure passenger safety and operational feasibility.

Airlines, including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, were among those adjusting their schedules due to changing airspace conditions and safety advisories. Carriers are continuously reviewing routes and may restore or alter services depending on developments in the region.

Government Closely Monitoring Airfares

Amid widespread disruptions, the Civil Aviation Ministry said it is keeping a close watch on ticket prices to prevent airlines from sharply increasing fares during the crisis. Officials are coordinating with airlines and airport authorities to manage passenger concerns and maintain connectivity where possible.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to airports and stay updated through official airline communication channels.

Wider Impact On Global Aviation

The Middle East crisis has caused turbulence across international aviation networks, with flights being rerouted, delayed, or cancelled as airlines avoid conflict-affected airspace. Several routes connecting Asia, Europe, and the Gulf have been impacted, leaving thousands of travellers facing last-minute changes to their travel plans.

ALSO READ: Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested