Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar's Murder Gets Arrested

Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested

Delhi Police have arrested an eighth suspect in the murder of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar in Uttam Nagar, days after a Holi water balloon dispute turned violent.

People allegedly set fire to vehicles parked outside the residence of the accused (IMAGE: X)
People allegedly set fire to vehicles parked outside the residence of the accused (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 8, 2026 18:40:21 IST

Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested

Uttam Nagar Murder: Delhi Police arrested the eighth suspect on Sunday in the murder case of a 26-year-old man in Uttam Nagar. The man, Imran, also known as Bunty, is 38. Police say his arrest is part of their ongoing investigation.

Eighth Accused Arrested In Tarun Kumar Killing

Kushal Pal Singh, the deputy commissioner of police in Dwarka, explained that Imran’s arrest follows several others in this case. He also said that, based on statements from the victim Tarun’s family, police have now added strict provisions from the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act to the case.

Tarun was killed on March 4 during a fight between his family and their neighbours in the Colony area.

Investigators say the trouble started when a girl from Tarun’s family threw a water balloon, which hit a woman from the neighboring family. That sparked a confrontation, and things quickly got out of hand. 

Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested

Holi Dispute Turns Deadly

These two families have known each other for about fifty years, but arguments over things like parking and garbage have always been common. This time, it turned deadly.

So far, police have arrested six adults and detained a minor. The adults in custody are Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzalar (25), and Tahir (18). Imran is the latest to join the list.

Tarun’s family has demanded tough action. Maan Singh, one of Tarun’s relatives, called for the “Yogi bulldozer model,” saying the accused should have their unauthorised homes demolished and illegal extensions removed.

The killing has left the neighbourhood tense. On Friday, angry mob vandalised cars and set some on fire. Police responded by sending extra forces to the area to keep things under control.

The house of the accused gets demolished 

Four days after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death, apparently over a water balloon during Holi, Delhi authorities and police showed up at the accused’s home in JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar.

Early Sunday, people watched as a crane tore into parts of the three-storey house linked to one of the suspects. After that, workers with hammers moved in to finish the job.

All the while, police and RAF paramilitary units spread out across the neighborhood, making sure things didn’t get out of hand. 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 6:40 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested

Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested

Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested
Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested
Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested
Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested

QUICK LINKS