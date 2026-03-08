Who Is Ahmad Alamolhoda? New Reports Claim Iran Has Picked New Supreme Leader Days After Trump Revealed He Wanted To Interfere In Selection

IRAN NEW SUPREME LEADER: Rumours are swirling about who’s stepping in as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Friday prayer imam in Mashhad, just dropped a bombshell: he says the selection process is over, the voting’s done, and Iran has already chosen its next Supreme Leader.

The only thing left is the official announcement.

Who is Ahmad Alamolhoda?

Ahmad Alamolhoda grew up in Mashhad and, over the years, became one of Iran’s most recognised Shia clerics.

Born in 1944, he’s now the Friday prayer leader in Mashhad, a role that carries a lot of weight in Iran’s religious and political life.

He also sits on the Assembly of Experts, the group that picks and oversees the Supreme Leader. People know Alamolhoda for his strict conservative stance. He’s never shied away from criticising Western influence or pushing back against liberal culture in Iran.

On top of all that, his family connections matter; he’s Ebrahim Raisi’s father-in-law, which has only cemented his power among hardliners.

He insists that talking about the Assembly of Experts dragging its feet is just wrong. According to him, they already made their choice, and under Iran’s constitution, not even Assembly members can change it now.

He also pointed out that it’s up to Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri, the head of the Assembly’s secretariat, to make it official and tell the country who’s taking over.

Ever since Ali Khamenei died, things have moved fast at the top. Khamenei reportedly passed away on February 28, and right after, an interim council took charge. Right now, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, and senior cleric Alireza Arafi are running the show.

New Reports Claim Iran Has Picked New Supreme Leader

The Assembly of Experts held its first emergency meeting on Tuesday to pick the new Supreme Leader, but they had to cut it short. Local reports say the building in Qom came under an Israeli airstrike, so the meeting ended abruptly.

Even with all the chaos, some Assembly members say they’ve already reached a consensus. Ayatollah Mohammad Mehdi Mirbakri says most members agree on the new leader, but a few formalities are still pending because of the ongoing conflict.

Currently, nobody’s sure how long this uncertainty will drag on. But if Alamolhoda’s claim is true, Iran’s new Supreme Leader could be announced any day now.

