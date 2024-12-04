Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
ISRO Set to Launch PSLV-C59/Proba-3 Mission from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59/Proba-3 mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59/Proba-3 mission. Scheduled for December 4, 2024, at 16:08 IST, the event will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission, a proud moment in India’s space history, exemplifies ISRO’s engineering expertise and its commitment to fostering international partnerships.

Mission Overview: PSLV-C59 and the Proba-3 Satellites

The PSLV-C59 launch vehicle will carry satellites weighing approximately 550 kilograms into a highly elliptical orbit. The mission centers around the Proba-3 satellites, an “In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) mission” by the European Space Agency (ESA).

Proba-3 consists of two spacecraft, the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC). These two will be launched in a “stacked configuration,” where one spacecraft is positioned atop the other. This configuration highlights advanced satellite engineering aimed at conducting precise scientific experiments in orbit.

ISRO’s Announcement and Global Collaboration

Announcing the launch on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO shared its excitement, “Liftoff Day is Here! PSLV-C59, showcasing the proven expertise of ISRO, is ready to deliver ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites into orbit. This mission, powered by NSIL with ISRO’s engineering excellence, reflects the strength of international collaboration. A proud milestone in India’s space journey and a shining example of global partnerships. Liftoff: 4th Dec 2024, 16:08 IST. Location: SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Join NSIL, ISRO, and ESA as history unfolds!”

This statement underscores the significance of the mission not only as a technical achievement but also as a testament to global cooperation in space exploration.

About the PSLV: India’s Workhorse Rocket

The PSLV, often referred to as ISRO’s workhorse, has been instrumental in India’s space missions since its maiden launch in October 1994. It is the first Indian launch vehicle equipped with liquid stages, providing it with remarkable versatility to carry satellites and other payloads into space.

The PSLV-C59 mission involves a four-stage launch process, designed to handle a total liftoff mass of approximately 320 tonnes. Its trusted precision and reliability have made PSLV the cornerstone of ISRO’s satellite deployment missions over the decades.

Proba-3: A Step Towards Space Innovation

The Proba-3 mission, developed by ESA, is designed to demonstrate in-orbit technologies. Its two spacecraft, the CSC and OSC, will perform highly coordinated maneuvers to simulate a single large instrument in space. This technological demonstration aims to enable advanced observations, including solar corona studies.

This launch is a shining example of ISRO’s ability to collaborate with global agencies like ESA, highlighting the synergy between nations in advancing space exploration. It reflects the growing trust in ISRO’s expertise and the significance of NewSpace India Limited’s (NSIL) role in facilitating such collaborations.

