ISRO Shares Video Of Successful Satellite Docking In SpaDeX Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a satellite docking as part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), making India the fourth country to achieve this milestone, joining the ranks of the US, Russia, and China.

In a video released by ISRO on January 16, 2025, the agency showcased the docking of two SPADEX satellites, SDX-01 and SDX-02, which occurred in the early hours of the day. The video included a congratulatory message from ISRO’s new chairperson, V Narayanan, who praised the team for their achievement.

Key Role of Docking Technology in Future Missions

Docking technology is critical in space exploration, especially when multiple rocket launches are necessary to achieve complex mission objectives. The successful execution of the SpaDeX mission is crucial for ISRO’s ambitious future endeavors, including Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, the establishment of a space station, and the potential landing of an astronaut on the moon.

The docking experiment not only underscores India’s growing capabilities in space technology but also lays the groundwork for future missions involving satellite coupling, undocking, and power transfer. ISRO has indicated that undocking and power transfer tests will be conducted in the coming days.

ISRO’s Vision for a Space Station by 2035

This milestone follows the government’s announcement in October 2024 that India plans to establish its own space station, the “Bharatiya Antriksh Station,” by 2035. The successful docking marks a key step toward achieving that goal, demonstrating ISRO’s capacity to carry out complex space operations.

A Significant Achievement in Space History

Launched on December 30, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the SpaDeX mission had its first major trial on January 12, 2025, when ISRO successfully maneuvered the two spacecraft to within three meters of each other before safely separating them. This docking success signifies India’s entry into an exclusive group of countries capable of carrying out such advanced space missions.

As the country continues to make strides in space exploration, ISRO’s achievements underscore its growing position on the global space stage.