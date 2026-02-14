Planted 2.5-Ft-Long Snake In Vande Bharat Toilet, Then Walked Away, 6 Weeks Later CCTV Reveals Truth As RPF Nabs Nashik Man

LIVE TV
The Railway Protection Force of Central Railway has arrested a 37-year-old man for planting a snake inside a toilet of the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express. The accused, a resident of Nashik, was traced to Mumbra through CCTV footage after boarding at Thane.

RPF arrests man who planted rat snake in Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat toilet. Photo: X.
RPF arrests man who planted rat snake in Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat toilet. Photo: X.

Published: February 14, 2026 16:52:48 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has arrested a 37-year-old man after six weeks in connection with the incident of a snake being planted in a toilet of the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express. 

The accused has been identified as Jagan Arjun Bhale, a resident of Nashik district. He was traced and arrested from Mumbra with the help of CCTV footage and an informer’s tip-off.

Rat Snake In Vande Bharat Express

According to investigators, surveillance footage allegedly showed Bhale boarding the train at Thane and releasing a rat snake inside the toilet of coach C-16 before leaving.

You Might Be Interested In

During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to committing the offence.

The incident occurred on December 27, 2025, in coach C-16 of train number 22225 Vande Bharat Express, when passengers spotted a snake inside the washroom.

Railway staff immediately sealed the toilet and informed the control room. Despite the incident, the train continued its journey toward Solapur.

When the train reached Solapur station, the reptile was safely rescued with the assistance of a professional snake catcher.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila confirmed the rescue and the sequence of events.

Case Registered Under Railways Act

Following the incident, officials registered a case under Sections 145(B), 147 and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, and launched an investigation.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before the Railway Court in Kalyan, which granted 14 days of magisterial custody remand. A detailed probe is currently underway.

Central Railway officials also praised the RPF personnel for their swift action in tracing the accused and ensuring passenger safety.

Officials said offences were registered under relevant provisions of the Railways Act, and the accused was tracked after investigators reviewed surveillance footage showing him placing the snake inside the toilet compartment after boarding the train at Thane.

Safety Systems on Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat

The Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat service is equipped with multiple safety mechanisms, including the KAVACH train protection system, centrally controlled automatic plug doors, CCTV cameras in every coach, improved fire detection and suppression systems, and a coach condition monitoring system with remote oversight.

Additional safety features include emergency alarm push buttons, driver-guard communication with voice recording, and enhanced ride comfort systems for passengers.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 4:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: maharashtra newsMumbai newstrainVande BharatVande Bharat Express

QUICK LINKS