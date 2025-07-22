8 Flashpoints That Marked Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Acrimonious Ties With Opposition As Vice-President

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s time as India’s Vice-President came to an abrupt and unexpected end on July 21, 2025, when he stepped down citing health reasons. His two-and-a-half-year tenure was anything but smooth, marked by frequent clashes with Opposition leaders and fiery exchanges in Parliament. He even faced an attempt at removal from office, a first in India’s history against a sitting Vice-President.

Dhankhar’s vice-presidency will go down as one of the stormiest in recent memory. Here are the flashpoints that defined his tumultuous relationship with the Opposition:

1. Jagdeep Dhankhar’s NJAC Remarks

Dhankhar’s tenure was controversial from the word go. He assumed office in December 2022 on a stormy note when he called the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling that struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty. The Opposition saw this as an attack on judicial independence.

2. Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Refusal to Summon PM on Manipur Row

In August 2023, Opposition MPs had put forth a strong demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur. However, Dhankhar had firmly said he “could not and would not” direct the PM to appear.

3. Record MP Suspensions

During the Winter Session of 2023, 146 MPs were suspended for demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a Parliament security breach. This mass suspension was the largest in parliamentary history.

4. Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Standoff With Kharge Over Dialogue

As Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge declined Dhankhar’s invitation for talks to break the stalemate, accusing the government of “weaponising” suspensions. Dhankhar criticised Kharge for refusing dialogue, calling it “against parliamentary traditions”.

5. The ‘Stain on Parliament’ Comment

In June 2024, Kharge entered the Well of the House during protests over paper leaks. Dhankhar called it a “stain” on Parliament. Kharge accused him of ignoring Opposition voices while favouring the government.

6. First-Ever No-Confidence Motion Against a VP

In a first in Indian history, a no-confidence motion was moved against a sitting vice president as 60 INDIA bloc MPs sought to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar in December 2024. The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, however, rejected the motion, calling it “flawed and hasty”.

7. Dhankhar’s Controversial Public Remarks on Constitution and RSS

Dhankhar didn’t shy away from political commentary. In mid-2024, he described the addition of “socialist” and “secular” to the Preamble during the Emergency as a “festering wound” and praised the RSS as a “global think tank”. Both statements triggered Opposition outrage.

8. Mimicry Row That Drew Presidential Rebuke

Last year, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking Dhankhar during a protest demonstration outside Parliament. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi filmed it on his phone. All this triggered a big political storm. It even prompted President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the act.

