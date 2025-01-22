Jalgaon Tragedy: 12 Passengers Leap To Escape Fire, Killed By Oncoming Train

A tragic train accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district claimed 12 lives. Passengers, fearing fire, jumped off one train and were struck by another.

In a catastrophic train accident near the Paranda railway station in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, at least 12 passengers lost their lives after being struck by the Bengaluru Express. The incident occurred at approximately 4:19 PM on Wednesday and has left the nation in shock.

The sequence of events began on the Pushpak Express, which was traveling from Lucknow to Mumbai. Panic ensued when passengers noticed smoke emanating from the train’s wheels, sparking fears of a potential fire. In their desperation to escape what they believed to be an imminent danger, many passengers jumped onto the tracks. Tragically, this decision proved fatal when the Bengaluru Express, coming from the opposite direction, collided with them.

Central Railway’s chief spokesperson, Swapnil Nila, explained the situation: “Some passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped down and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express.” The accident occurred more than 400 kilometers from Mumbai, amplifying the logistical challenges for rescue and relief efforts.

Senior railway officials have provided initial insights into the cause of the panic. “Our preliminary information indicates that there were sparks inside one of the coaches of the Pushpak Express, possibly due to a hot axle or brake-binding (jamming). This caused passengers to panic, pull the emergency chain, and jump onto the tracks,” said a senior official.

The Ministry of Railways has launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap and prevent such incidents in the future.

The Maharashtra government and district authorities have mobilized extensive resources to address the crisis. Jalgaon’s Guardian Minister, Gulabrao Patil, stated, “My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot. The district administration is coordinating with railway officials, and emergency equipment such as glass cutters and floodlights have been arranged.” Eight ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and nearby hospitals, both government and private, were prepared to treat the injured.

Leaders across the country expressed their grief over the tragedy. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences and directed officials to ensure prompt medical treatment for the injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident “extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing,” and shared his condolences on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “The tragic loss of lives in this incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them,” he wrote.

The entire district administration is working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the accident. Emergency response teams are on the ground, providing medical care and support to the survivors. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is expected to announce compensation for the families of the deceased and injured.

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the need for stringent safety protocols and effective communication systems on trains. While the investigation will provide more clarity, experts are calling for improved maintenance of railway infrastructure and better passenger awareness programs to prevent panic-driven decisions during emergencies.

As the nation mourns the loss of 12 lives in Jalgaon, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the critical importance of safety in public transportation.