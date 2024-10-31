JK: LG Manoj Sinha Slams Omar Abdullah And NC Leaders For Boycotting UT Foundation Day

The Union Territory Foundation Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir have ignited a fresh wave of political discord as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha criticized National Conference (NC) leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for their boycott of the event.

The sixth annual UT Day, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, marked the anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir’s designation as a Union Territory under the 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. However, opposition from the NC and other regional leaders cast a shadow over the celebrations.

The Controversy Over UT Status

In a pointed speech, LG Sinha emphasized the significance of observing UT Day, stating, “Jammu and Kashmir’s current status as a Union Territory is a reality.”

He referenced a previous statement from the Home Minister, who outlined a phased plan for J&K’s future—starting with delimitation, followed by elections, and ultimately restoring statehood “at an appropriate time.” Criticizing NC leaders for not attending, Sinha accused them of “duplicity,” arguing that those who pledged allegiance to the Constitution should respect the Union Territory’s current status.

The NC, however, maintains a firm stance against recognizing Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory. Party spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq reiterated the party’s call for a return to full statehood, describing UT Day as “unconstitutional” and claiming that J&K’s statehood was unfairly stripped away in 2019. The NC insists it will continue to advocate for the restoration of statehood, with Sadiq affirming, “We will never settle for Union Territory status.”

Despite the boycott by the National Conference, UT Day proceeded with celebrations organized by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir in Srinagar. However, for many, the absence of NC leaders underscored deep-seated tensions about the future of Jammu and Kashmir’s political status. NC Vice President Omar Abdullah previously expressed that October 31 was a “day of mourning,” echoing the sentiment of the Congress Party, which also staged protests against the UT status last year.

Adding to the complexity, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s cabinet recently passed a resolution demanding full statehood, which Abdullah presented to both the Prime Minister and senior central government officials.

In a symbolic act of resistance, Sadiq announced the NC’s decision not to attend the Foundation Day event, reinforcing the party’s determination to press for a reversal of the 2019 changes. “We do not accept the UT Foundation Day,” Sadiq told reporters. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve the full statehood they once held.”

