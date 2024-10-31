Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

JK: LG Manoj Sinha Slams Omar Abdullah And NC Leaders For Boycotting UT Foundation Day

The NC, however, maintains a firm stance against recognizing Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory.

JK: LG Manoj Sinha Slams Omar Abdullah And NC Leaders For Boycotting UT Foundation Day

The Union Territory Foundation Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir have ignited a fresh wave of political discord as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha criticized National Conference (NC) leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for their boycott of the event.

The sixth annual UT Day, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, marked the anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir’s designation as a Union Territory under the 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. However, opposition from the NC and other regional leaders cast a shadow over the celebrations.

The Controversy Over UT Status

In a pointed speech, LG Sinha emphasized the significance of observing UT Day, stating, “Jammu and Kashmir’s current status as a Union Territory is a reality.”

He referenced a previous statement from the Home Minister, who outlined a phased plan for J&K’s future—starting with delimitation, followed by elections, and ultimately restoring statehood “at an appropriate time.” Criticizing NC leaders for not attending, Sinha accused them of “duplicity,” arguing that those who pledged allegiance to the Constitution should respect the Union Territory’s current status.

The NC, however, maintains a firm stance against recognizing Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory. Party spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq reiterated the party’s call for a return to full statehood, describing UT Day as “unconstitutional” and claiming that J&K’s statehood was unfairly stripped away in 2019. The NC insists it will continue to advocate for the restoration of statehood, with Sadiq affirming, “We will never settle for Union Territory status.”

Despite the boycott by the National Conference, UT Day proceeded with celebrations organized by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir in Srinagar. However, for many, the absence of NC leaders underscored deep-seated tensions about the future of Jammu and Kashmir’s political status. NC Vice President Omar Abdullah previously expressed that October 31 was a “day of mourning,” echoing the sentiment of the Congress Party, which also staged protests against the UT status last year.

Adding to the complexity, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s cabinet recently passed a resolution demanding full statehood, which Abdullah presented to both the Prime Minister and senior central government officials.

In a symbolic act of resistance, Sadiq announced the NC’s decision not to attend the Foundation Day event, reinforcing the party’s determination to press for a reversal of the 2019 changes. “We do not accept the UT Foundation Day,” Sadiq told reporters. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve the full statehood they once held.”

ALSO READ: Kerala Man Arrested for Fake Bomb Threat on Abu Dhabi-Bound Flight

 

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha omar abdullah UT foundation day
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi: Factory Worker Dies After Being Pushed from Rooftop in Dispute Over Chapati

Delhi: Factory Worker Dies After Being Pushed from Rooftop in Dispute Over Chapati

National Unity Day 2024: Honoring Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Unity Day 2024: Honoring Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Another Tragic Accident Claims Life of Russian Paraglider In Manali Days Before 2024 Paragliding World Cup

Another Tragic Accident Claims Life of Russian Paraglider In Manali Days Before 2024 Paragliding World...

The Kutch Regiment: A Legacy of Valor, Battlefield Triumphs, and National Defense

The Kutch Regiment: A Legacy of Valor, Battlefield Triumphs, and National Defense

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Entertainment

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Why Are Grammys Moving From CBS To Disney For 10 Years?

Why Are Grammys Moving From CBS To Disney For 10 Years?

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox