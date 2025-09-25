LIVE TV
Home > India > Karnataka HC upholds state's socio-economic survey, stipulates voluntary participation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 18:43:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the socio-economic survey being conducted by the state government, despite concerns raised by petitioners.

In its ruling, the court emphasised that participation in the survey must be voluntary, directing the authorities to issue a clear notification regarding this condition.

Additionally, the court issued an important directive to ensure the confidentiality of participants’ data. It instructed the government to ensure that no personal or sensitive information gathered during the survey is made public or disclosed to unauthorised entities.

Senior Advocate Vivek Reddy claimed the discrepancies in the process, claiming that the entire exercise is “flawed”.

“First of all, the division of caste is not correct by the state government. The entire exercise is flawed because there is no proper head caste and sub-caste. When we are undergoing a survey of this comprehensive nature, it should be scientific and clear. They have included various other groups that were not included in the survey. Our main concern is regarding the creation of an artificial caste to manipulate the survey and take it in the wrong direction. There was also a concern regarding data storage and protection…,” Reddy told ANI.

On September 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a significant caste survey initiative aimed at understanding the socio-educational status of the state’s population.

The survey, led by Madhusudan Naik, Chairman of the Backwards Classes (BC) Commission, along with five members, will cover approximately seven crore people. The Madhusudan Commission’s survey was scheduled to be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the state government would start the economic and social survey from September 22, and the survey will not be postponed in the wake of criticism from the opposition.

Speaking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP is doing politics on this issue and accusing the Congress government of being anti-Hindu. All the ministers have been instructed to condemn this unanimously. The survey will start from September 22, and will not be postponed.”

Earlier in July, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the ‘Telangana Socio-Economic Survey – Model and Methodology’ at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

Presenting the state’s comprehensive caste-based socio-economic survey, Reddy stated that the exercise was “not just a caste survey, but a social, economic, educational, employment, and political survey.

“As per the data, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), including practising Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Buddhists, constitute 56.4 per cent of Telangana’s population. Scheduled Castes (SCs) account for 17.4 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (STs) 10.8 per cent, and forward castes 10.9 per cent. Notably, 3.9 per cent of the population has been categorised under “no caste,” the report stated.

The survey identified previously unlisted castes and analysed their socio-economic conditions by name and location. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

