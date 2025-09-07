LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders

Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders

Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 17:50:08 IST

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Western Railway (SWR) zone of the Indian Railways (IR) on Saturday carried out checks under Operation “Narcos” in Train No 18111, the TATA-YPR Weekly Express running between Tatanagar Junction of Jharkhand and Yesvantpur Junction near Bengaluru.

The drive was aimed at curbing the illegal transportation of narcotics through railway premises.

During this special drive, the RPF seized an unclaimed bag containing approximately 4.50 kilograms of Ganja, valued at Rs 45,000 at the Arsikere railway station located in the Hassan district of Karnataka

According to a press release, “On 06.09.2025, A special RPF team, while conducting checks under Operation Narcos in Train No. 18111 TATA-YPR Weekly Express, intercepted two persons (residents of Hassan) carrying a blue-coloured school bag in the General Compartment near Arsikere. On questioning, the individuals admitted that they were transporting Ganja from Kosinga Railway Station, Odisha.”

The offenders, along with the bag, were handed over to the Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Arsikere railway station (SI/GRP/Arsikere).

The release further said, “On checking the bag by RPSI/ASK in the presence of Panchas, 4.5 Kgs (4506 grams) of Ganja valued at approximately Rs 45,000/- was recovered”.

Railway police seized the contraband and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“Subsequently, RPSI/GRP/Arsikere seized the contraband and, after completing all legal formalities, registered a case vide Cr. No. 31/2025 dated 06.09.2025 under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, 1985. Investigation is in progress”, said the release.

https://x.com/rpfswr/status/1964554013149712716

In a post on X, Railway Protection Force (RPF) S.W.Railway wrote, “NARCOS: RPF/Arsikere & CPDS team/MYS, seized 01 unclaimed bag containing Ganja, weighed about 4.50 Kgs V/Rs.45,000/-, GS coach of Tr. No.18111 at ASK Rly stn. Further, seized ganja handed over to RPSI/GRP/ASK & registered a case vide Cr. No. 31/2025, U/s 20(b)(ii)(B).”

RPF personnel involved in the operation were Anwar Sadique, SI/RPF/Shimoga; B. Ananda, ASI/RPF/CIB/Mysuru; Shivamurthy, ASI/RPF/Arsikere; Rudresh, HC/RPF/Harihar; and Mujammil Khan, Constable/RPF/Mysuru, the release said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ganjahassanindian-railways-irkarnatakanarcotic-drugs-and-psychotropic-substances-ndps-actrailway-protection-force-rpfsouth-western-railway-swr-zone

RELATED News

Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Himachal Pradesh monsoon toll rises to 366; 203 rain-related, 163 in road accidents: SDMA
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
PM Modi to visit Himachal on Sept 9 to assess rain-inflicted damage: Former CM Jairam Thakur
"Action should be taken against the person": Tejashwi Yadav on Hazratbal incident

LATEST NEWS

"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out
414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!
Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests
"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'
Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her
Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab
"God saved you for me": Shahid Kapoor pens adorable note to celebrate Mira Rajput's birthday
Millet vs Quinoa: Which Superfood Is Better For Effective Weight Loss And Health?
"Action should be taken against the person": Tejashwi Yadav on Hazratbal incident
UHRP applauds US House passage of Uyghur Policy Act, calls for urgent Senate approval
Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders
Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders
Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders
Karnataka: RPF seizes 4.5 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 45,000 under operation Narcos; intercepts two NDPS offenders

QUICK LINKS