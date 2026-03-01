LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > India > Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

A newlywed couple, Karthik and Aishwarya, died after their car crashed into a parked lorry on NH-48 near Kadahalli, Haveri. Two others were seriously injured and taken to KIMS Hospital. Police are investigating the accident, and rescue teams retrieved the bodies from the wreckage.

Tragic Highway Crash Kills Newlywed Couple in Haveri
Tragic Highway Crash Kills Newlywed Couple in Haveri

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 1, 2026 15:27:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

Newlywed Couple Killed in Tragic Highway Accident in Haveri

A newlywed couple lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry on National Highway 48 near Kadahalli village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district, Karnataka, police reported on Sunday. Two others in the vehicle sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Karthik, 34, a florist, and his wife, Aishwarya, 30, both residents of Haveri city. “The couple died on the spot due to the impact of the collision,” police confirmed.

According to Haveri police, the accident occurred while the couple, along with others, was returning after offering prayers at a temple. The exact circumstances leading to the collision are under investigation, and authorities are yet to confirm whether speed or other factors played a role.

You Might Be Interested In

Injured Rushed to Hospital, Rescue Efforts Underway

The two injured individuals were immediately taken to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi, where their condition has been described as serious. Fire brigade personnel, along with local residents, conducted a rescue operation to extract the bodies from the severely damaged vehicle.

Police later arrived at the scene, conducted a thorough inspection, and documented the site for further investigation. “A case has been registered, and further investigation into the incident is underway,” officials said.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through Haveri, as locals mourn the untimely death of the young couple. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution while travelling on highways, particularly in areas where vehicles are frequently parked along the roadside.

Investigators continue to gather details from eyewitnesses and examine the scene to determine the cause of the fatal accident. The community is rallying around the victims’ families, offering condolences and support during this difficult time.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Nagpur Blast: 17 Dead, 18 Critical In Massive Explosion At SBL Energy Limited, CM Devendra Fadnavis Dubs It ‘Extremely Tragic’

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 3:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Haveri accidentnewlywed couple killedNH-48 crash

RELATED News

Why Are Shia Muslims In Jammu And Kashmir Protesting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death After US Strikes Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader? All You Need To Know

Iran-Israel Tensions: 444 Flights Cancelled Today, Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Alert; Check Out Latest Update From Air India, Qatar Airways

India Deeply Concerned As US-Israel-Iran Tensions Explode, Urges To Exercise Restraint – MEA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang-Linked Shooters Open Fires At Haryana Supplements Store; CCTV Captures Daylight Attack | Watch

Bengal Election 2026: High-Stakes Political Showdown Coming Soon, ECI to Publish Final Voter List Today After SIR, Here’s How to Check Your Name

LATEST NEWS

‘Trisha Is Next Jayalalithaa’ Netizens Find Similarities As Chief Minister Debate Goes Viral On Social Media Days After Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce

Where Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei When He Was Killed In A Joint Operation By US And Israel? IDF Issues Big Statement On Iran’s Late Supreme Leader

IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

Who Betrayed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? How Mossad Tracked Iran’s Supreme Leader And Gathered Information That Led To His Death

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 and 12 Papers Postponed in the Middle East, New Dates Awaited

Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation; Two Injured After Drone Debris Hits Homes, 8 Wounded in Qatar | Check Public Advisory

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 YouTube Release Date Announced: Can Fans Stream Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan’s Viral Pakistani Drama In India?

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families
Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families
Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families
Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

QUICK LINKS