Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

Newlywed Couple Killed in Tragic Highway Accident in Haveri

A newlywed couple lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry on National Highway 48 near Kadahalli village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district, Karnataka, police reported on Sunday. Two others in the vehicle sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Karthik, 34, a florist, and his wife, Aishwarya, 30, both residents of Haveri city. “The couple died on the spot due to the impact of the collision,” police confirmed.

According to Haveri police, the accident occurred while the couple, along with others, was returning after offering prayers at a temple. The exact circumstances leading to the collision are under investigation, and authorities are yet to confirm whether speed or other factors played a role.

Injured Rushed to Hospital, Rescue Efforts Underway

The two injured individuals were immediately taken to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi, where their condition has been described as serious. Fire brigade personnel, along with local residents, conducted a rescue operation to extract the bodies from the severely damaged vehicle.

Police later arrived at the scene, conducted a thorough inspection, and documented the site for further investigation. “A case has been registered, and further investigation into the incident is underway,” officials said.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through Haveri, as locals mourn the untimely death of the young couple. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution while travelling on highways, particularly in areas where vehicles are frequently parked along the roadside.

Investigators continue to gather details from eyewitnesses and examine the scene to determine the cause of the fatal accident. The community is rallying around the victims’ families, offering condolences and support during this difficult time.



All Inputs From ANI.

