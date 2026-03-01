Nagpur Blast: 17 Dead, 18 Critical In Massive Explosion At SBL Energy Limited, CM Devendra Fadnavis Dubs It ‘Extremely Tragic’

At least 17 people were killed, and 18 people sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The explosion occurred at the premises of SBL Energy Limited under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials and other authorities have reached the spot, and rescue operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district as “extremely unfortunate and tragic,” confirming that 17 people have lost their lives and 18 others have sustained injuries in the incident.

The Chief Minister said he is in constant contact with the local administration and that the District Collector and Superintendent of Police reached the incident site immediately after the blast.

“The incident of the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district is extremely unfortunate and tragic. I am in constant contact with the local administration. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police have reached the incident site immediately. NDRF and SDRF teams are also at the site. Teams from PESO and DISH have arrived. Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives. I pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families. In this incident, 18 people have been injured. The injured have been promptly shifted to Nagpur. I pray at the feet of God for their swift recovery”, the CM Fadnavis said on X.

(With Inputs From ANI)

