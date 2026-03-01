LIVE TV
Inside the Attack That Killed Khamenei: The Strike, Family Casualties And The End Of Iran's Regime As Nation Faces Uncertain Political Future

Rising US–Iran tensions have renewed questions about Iran’s leadership stability and succession process.

Ayatollah Khamenei (IMAGE: X)
Ayatollah Khamenei (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
March 1, 2026 13:14:10 IST

Khamenei’s Death: Between February 28 and March 1, 2026, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a massive joint U.S. and Israeli air and missile strike.

International news outlets broke the story, and Iranian state media quickly confirmed his death early Sunday, declaring 40 days of national mourning. U.S. President Donald Trump also spoke out, saying Khamenei died in the operation.

Iran Regime Stability Under Threat After Khamenei’s Death

At 86, Khamenei had ruled Iran since 1989, calling the shots across politics, the military, and religion. He shaped Iran into the theocracy it is today, steering its foreign policy, nuclear ambitions, and military operations.

The strikes didn’t just hit one spot, they targeted strategic sites all over Iran, including Khamenei’s compound in Tehran. Senior Iranian commanders and officials died alongside him. Some of Khamenei’s family members were killed, too.

Iran wasted no time hitting back. Ballistic missiles and drones rained down on U.S. bases in the Gulf and on Israel. Reports of damage and casualties started coming in from different places, and suddenly, the entire region was on edge, bracing for what might come next.

Losing Khamenei is a shock to Iran’s political system. The constitution says a clerical Assembly of Experts is supposed to pick the next supreme leader, but so far, no successor has been named.

Experts say the IRGC and the country’s clerical elite will have a huge say in what happens next. Iran is facing real instability now, all while military tensions keep climbing.

Iran’s Islamist regime

Khamenei’s death may be the biggest threat Iran’s Islamist regime has faced in almost 50 years. Still, it doesn’t mean the theocracy will collapse overnight. The country does have an elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, but everyone knows the real power always belonged to the supreme leader. The last time Iran went through anything like this was after Ayatollah Khomeini died in 1989.

Now, with Khamenei gone, there’s no clear successor. For years, former President Ebrahim Raisi was considered the heir apparent, but he died in that helicopter crash back in 2024.

Since then, people have pointed to Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, as a possible replacement. He’s mostly operated out of sight but is rumored to play a big role behind the scenes, especially when it comes to his father’s financial interests. Still, he’s not the only contender.

Failure of the Iranian economy

Apparently, Khamenei picked three possible successors during the 12-day war last June, but no one knows their names. For now, Iran is heading into uncharted territory.

Failing of the Iranian economy triggered a wave of street protests in January 2026 by the regime of Khamenei. In its turn, it answered with a violent crackdown, leaving at least 6,488 protesters dead and another 53,700 in custody according to human rights groups.

Trump’s warning to Iran

Trump also in the weeks that followed ordered a US military build-up in the region and threatened to attack Iran unless it reached a fresh agreement on its nuclear programme and relinquished what he termed its evil nuclear ambitions.

But Khamenei was not going to give up on uranium enrichment.

At the end of January 2026, he reminded the Americans that this would be a regional war this time around in case they initiated war.

Khamenei has maintained a harsh and sometimes ruthless grip on the levers of power in Iran.

Sometimes, the supreme leader has posed as nearly above the politics – frowning upon the wrangling of the reformists and conservatives of Iran. But hardly had Ayatollah Khamenei permitted dissent to become too loud or policies he disapproved off to evolve.

The laws that were established by him now rule life in Iran. Not many people can answer this question with certainty since you do not know who will take his place and as such – what alterations may be.

Who Would Replace Ayatollah Khamenei?

The future of Iran is uncertain following the confirmation of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Tehran following a joint strike of the US and Israel in Tehran. As the US and Israel are demanding a regime change in Tehran, attacks have been made by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran in the hope of power takeover. 

Iran, meanwhile, is experiencing a similar situation as two opposing opposition leaders are also intruding in a new Iran.

Following the US attacks, their leader Maryam Rajavi and the exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi issued two messages appealing to the people of Iran to come together and are also categorical about their visions to the future of the Islamic Republic.

Until Iran chooses who to replace Khamenei, the Iran News Agency IRNA announced that a leadership council comprising of the president, the head of the judiciary, and a jurist with the Guardian Council will temporarily fill the role of the supreme leader in Iran.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 1:14 PM IST
