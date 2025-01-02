Kashmir: An Inseparable Part of India’s Soul, Says Amit Shah At Book Launch

At the launch of “Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh: Through the Ages”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that Kashmir is an inseparable part of India's soul.Shah also celebrated the significant infrastructure developments in the region, including new rail connectivity and the construction of India’s longest tunnel, marking a prosperous new era for Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the launch of the book “Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh: Through the Ages” in New Delhi, reiterated that Kashmir is an integral part of India’s identity. He highlighted the region’s deep historical and cultural connections, dating back over 8,000 years, and stressed that its integration with India is not just territorial, but civilizational.

Amit Shah Celebrates Kashmir’s Ancient Ties to India

At the event, organized by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Shah emphasized the importance of ancient scriptures (granths) that affirm Kashmir’s centuries-old connection to India. He described Kashmir as an inseparable part of India’s soul, reinforcing its significance beyond politics and geography.

Shah also addressed the issue of Article 370, describing it as a temporary provision. He stated that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 was a crucial step in ensuring peace, stability, and development in the region. Shah claimed that since its abrogation, separatism and terrorism in the region have significantly declined, as the ecosystem sustaining such activities has been dismantled.

Infrastructure Boom in Kashmir After Article 370 Abrogation

Shah highlighted the dramatic infrastructural progress in the region, citing improvements such as new rail connectivity and the construction of India’s longest tunnel. He praised these developments as signs of a prosperous new era for Kashmir, symbolizing the benefits of the region’s integration with the rest of India.

ICHR’s Role in Debunking Separatist Narratives

The Home Minister lauded the ICHR for its extensive research, which he said dismantles separatist narratives and underscores Kashmir’s strong cultural, historical, and spiritual ties to India. By shedding light on Kashmir’s past, the book aims to present an accurate account of the region’s role in India’s broader cultural fabric.

Kashmir’s Place in India’s Identity

In his conclusion, Amit Shah reaffirmed that the abrogation of Article 370 has not only brought peace and development to the region but has also reinforced a historical truth: Kashmir is an inseparable part of India’s soul, with deep-rooted ties that go back thousands of years.