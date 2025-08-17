Kathak Dancer Yasmin Singh Performs At ISKCON Dwarka During Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations

The Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated across India, marking the auspicious occasion of Lord Sri Krishna’s birth. The festival yesterday saw several activities – Dahi Handi, religious rituals, and cultural performances. Devotees thronged the temples to offer prayers.

At Dwarka ISKCON, renowned Kathak dancer Dr Yasmin Singh with her group performed during the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

#WATCH | Delhi | Renowned classical dancer Dr Yasmin Singh and group present a dance performance on the occasion of #shrikrishnajanmashtami at the ISKCON Temple in Dwarka pic.twitter.com/t0vsAPdF4j — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

After the performance, the classical dancer said, “I have come from Madhya Pradesh, and my fellow dancers are from different parts of the country. We danced on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.” “I feel fortunate to be performing on the occasion of Janmashtami today. We are very happy. The audience also enjoyed our performance a lot, “She added.

In Pictures: Kathak dancer Dr. Yasmin Singh performs at ISKCON Dwarka during #KrishnaJanmashtami celebrations pic.twitter.com/Pvlt4VQhob — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2025

As per IANS, she further said, “Dance is a gift I have received from God. This art is God’s blessing. Every year, Shri Krishna calls us, and today we have come here and are very happy.”

Who Is Dr Yasmin Singh?

Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh wore several hats as an administrator, thinker, and dedicated social worker. She has a Ph.D. in Kathak, a triple M.A. (Master of Arts) in History and Social Work, and an M.Phil degree in History.

As per her website, Yasmin Singh’s leadership abilities are evident in her long-standing role as the director of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Government of Chhattisgarh.

How Janmashtami Was Celebrated Across India

Janmashtami was celebrated across India with devotion, joy, and vibrant traditions. From breaking Dahi Handis to offering prayers at the temple, the day witnessed lakhs of devotees celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm. The temple premises echoed with bhajans and chants of “Radhe Radhe” as priests performed rituals. For many, offering prayers here on Krishna Janmashtami is considered a lifelong dream.

