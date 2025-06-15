Kedarnath Landslide Kills One, Injures Two; Char Dham Yatra Route Suspended

Tragedy struck Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday as two separate incidents a landslide near Jangalchatti and a helicopter crash near Kedarnath claimed eight lives and left multiple others injured or stranded. The area has been hit by continuous heavy rainfall, triggering both the disaster and a yellow alert for the week.

In the first incident, one person died and two others were injured when a landslide hit the Kedarnath trekking route near Jangalchatti. Massive debris and falling rocks blocked the path, forcing authorities to suspend the Kedarnath trek until further notice. The police confirmed that rainfall was the primary cause of the landslide and that pilgrim safety remains a top priority.

“Effective security is being ensured for devotees already en route to Kedarnath Dham,” stated police officials. Rescue and support services are stationed along the path to assist stranded pilgrims and monitor conditions.

Meanwhile, a helicopter crash claimed the lives of seven people, including a 10-year-old girl, near Gaurikund, just hours before the landslide occurred. The helicopter was traveling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi when it lost contact and later crashed in a dense forested area.

The victims of the crash have been identified as pilot Rajveer, Vikram Rawat (BKTC employee), Vinod, Trist Singh, Rajkumar, Shraddha, and Rashi, a young girl.

Search and rescue operations began under the direction of SDRF Commander Arpan Yadav, with combined teams from SDRF, NDRF, and the local police navigating the rugged and inaccessible terrain to recover the bodies.

In response to the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the deployment of officers to monitor helicopter operations in the Kedarnath region to enhance safety standards.

Due to the twin tragedies, helicopter services to Kedarnath have been suspended for the next two days. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the decision in a statement to ANI, saying, “Helicopter services will not run today or tomorrow. These services will remain closed until the safety of the passengers is ensured.”

The Kedarnath Yatra, one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages, is already under strain due to unpredictable monsoon weather, and the recent incidents have raised serious concerns over safety infrastructure and emergency preparedness.

Officials have urged pilgrims to follow travel advisories, avoid trekking during alert periods, and wait for further updates before resuming the journey.

As rescue and recovery efforts continue, authorities remain on high alert, closely monitoring weather forecasts and travel routes to prevent further loss of life.

ALSO READ: Pune Bridge Collapse: Two Dead, Several Injured As Iron Bridge Over Indrayani River Crashes Amid Tourist Rush