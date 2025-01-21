‘Kejriwal Exploited Poor’, Haryana CM Slams AAP’s ‘Empty Promises’ Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Saini criticized Kejriwal's governance, alleging that the AAP leader had used public funds for personal luxuries instead of addressing the basic needs of the people.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of exploiting the poor while failing to deliver on his promises of improving education and providing basic amenities. Saini claimed that while Kejriwal often speaks about enhancing the education sector, he has allegedly contributed to the deteriorating conditions of the poor by opening liquor stores on nearly every street in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Saini expressed his confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He asserted that the BJP will form the government in Delhi on February 8. “In the last 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has played with the emotions of the poor and has exploited them. He accuses us of copying AAP’s Sankalp Patra, but I want to make it clear that we do not wish to end up in Tihar Jail like Kejriwal,” Saini remarked, referring to the alleged legal troubles faced by the AAP leader and his ministers.

Saini further criticized Kejriwal’s governance, accusing him of prioritizing personal gains over public welfare. “Kejriwal talks about improving education but opens liquor stores on every street. He has deprived the poor people of Delhi of basic amenities,” he said. Saini also pointed out the unprecedented situation in Delhi, where several AAP leaders have been jailed, further eroding public trust in the party. “This has never happened in any other state. Now, people have lost trust in him. The people of Delhi are waiting for February 5; on February 8, the ‘Lotus government’ will be formed,” he added, referring to the BJP’s symbol.

Continuing his critique of Kejriwal, the Haryana CM claimed that the AAP chief had used public funds for personal luxuries instead of addressing the needs of the people. “He didn’t even provide roofs for the poor but built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for himself. The people of Delhi understand everything,” Saini alleged.

In contrast, Saini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the poor. He highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides a five lakh rupee medical card to eligible poor individuals for healthcare treatment in any hospital. “Prime Minister Modi has provided the Ayushman Card to poor individuals, which allows them to get treatment in any hospital. In Haryana, people are benefiting from this scheme, but the people of Delhi and Punjab are not receiving this benefit as they have an AAP government,” Saini said.

(With ANI Inputs)

