Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion on rising prices of essentials
Home > India > Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion on rising prices of essentials

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 12:39:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Kerala government on Thursday said that it is ready to discuss the adjournment motion moved by the opposition in the Legislative Assembly over the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities.

The decision came after Kundara MLA P. C. Vishnunadh submitted a notice today, demanding that the House be adjourned to take up the issue, citing growing public concern.

In his notice, Vishnunadh pointed out that despite Kerala recording the highest inflation rate in the country, the government had failed to take adequate steps to address the problem.

Responding to the motion, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil defended the government’s record and insisted that the current year’s measures were more effective than ever before.

“I still don’t understand why the opposition chose this subject, but we are ready for a discussion on it,” the minister said. He added that the government’s market intervention this year had been the most successful in Kerala’s history.

The discussion will be held for two hours starting at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the State’s assembly is also set to discuss concerns over Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), which has claimed at least 19 lives in the State so far.

The assembly is set to discuss the issue at 12 noon, after an adjournment motion notice was submitted to the assembly.

Mannarkkad MLA N Shamsudheen submitted an adjournment motion notice, accusing the state government of not having effective measures to combat the disease. State’s health minister Veena George said that the government is ready for a discussion on the matter, saying that “false propaganda: regarding public health is being spread in the state.

Despite several people, including Latha Kumari from Muttathara, Thiruvananthapuram, having died, the state government is not taking effective measures to prevent such diseases, the notice read.

The state health minister further said that false propaganda is spreading regarding public health, and therefore, discussion on this issue is essential. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion on rising prices of essentials

