Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up.

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

Kerala Assembly elections 2026 will be held in one phase on April 9, EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar announced; vote counting for the state will take place on May 4.

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out (Photo: Wiki, Canva)
Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out (Photo: Wiki, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 15, 2026 16:39:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up.

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 4:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: election dateElection date 2026 KeralaGyanesh Kumarhome-hero-pos-9Kerala Assembly elections 2026Kerala ElectionKerala Election DatesKerala Election Dates 2026 Out

RELATED News

Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

Watch: Harish Rana Receives Emotional Final Farewell At AIIMS Delhi By Parents After SC Approves Euthanasia; Life Support To Be Withdrawn Today

EC to Announce Assembly Election Schedule Today for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry

LATEST NEWS

‘Greatest Honour of my Life to Represent Pakistan’: Sarfaraz Ahmed Announces Retirement From International Cricket

What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams In Middle East Countries; Know How Results Will Be Decided

APSSB Combined Examination 2026 Notification Out For 984 Uniformed Service Posts

Loud Blasts Rock Dubai’s Marina, UAE’s Fujairah Oil Terminal Shuts, Kuwait Airport Targeted After Recent Iranian Missile and Drone Strikes | Watch

Zareen Khan Recalls Backlash After Hate Story 3, Says Aksar 2 Required ‘A Kiss Or Me In A Bra’ In Almost Every Scene, Reveals People Looked Down Upon Her

Yoga For Asthma: Check These Breathing Techniques Akshar Yoga Shared To Improve Your Lung Capacity

Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Launching a Book After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record? Here’s the truth

Banasthali Vidyapith 42nd Convocation: More Than 4,500 Students Graduate

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up
Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up
Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up
Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

QUICK LINKS