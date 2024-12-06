Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kerala HC Slams Police, Devaswom Board Over VIP Treatment To Actor Dileep At Sabarimala

Kerala High Court on Friday criticized the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board for offering Malayalam actor Dileep a "VIP darshan" at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, disrupting the darshan experience for many other devotees.

Kerala HC Slams Police, Devaswom Board Over VIP Treatment To Actor Dileep At Sabarimala

The Kerala High Court on Friday criticized the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for offering Malayalam actor Dileep a “VIP darshan” at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, disrupting the darshan experience for many other devotees.

The incident occurred during the ongoing pilgrimage season, with the court noting that this preferential treatment hindered the access of regular devotees who had waited in line for hours.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna questioned the reasoning behind granting such privilege to Dileep on December 5, directing that the CCTV footage of the incident be submitted to the court by Saturday. The court also sought an explanation from the police regarding how and why the actor received special treatment.

The bench highlighted that Dileep was allowed to stand in the front row near the Sopanam (the temple’s entrance) throughout the Harivarasanam (the lullaby to Lord Ayyappa) until the temple closed for the day. “What privilege is he being given? How does this not obstruct the darshan of other devotees, including children and elderly people, who have waited for hours?” the court asked.

The court expressed concern over how many devotees, after standing in line for hours, were unable to gain access to the shrine due to the special treatment given to Dileep. It also raised the question of whom these devotees could approach to file complaints about this preferential treatment.

The bench stressed that such privileges should only be granted to individuals holding constitutional positions, as per judicial orders, including those from the Supreme Court. “What happened on Thursday is a violation of this principle,” the court remarked.

The bench also warned of potential contempt proceedings and stated that it would consider impleading Dileep as a respondent in the case.

The court took suo motu (on its own) notice of the incident, based on news reports about the actor receiving “special VIP darshan” during the peak of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, when large crowds of devotees are present at the shrine.

Court’s intervention highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding the management of Sabarimala and its efforts to maintain fairness in the darshan process, especially during the high-volume pilgrimage season.

Read More: Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria Receives the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2024

Filed under

kerala high court Malayalam Actor Dileep suo motu VIP Darshan

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: How AI Chatbots And Apps Are Transforming Visitor Experience

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: How AI Chatbots And Apps Are Transforming Visitor Experience

Couple Caught Having SEX On Plane, Crew Under Fire For Releasing Video

Couple Caught Having SEX On Plane, Crew Under Fire For Releasing Video

Maha Kumbh 2025: Know Why Is Maha Kumbh Celebrated Every 12 Years

Maha Kumbh 2025: Know Why Is Maha Kumbh Celebrated Every 12 Years

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Make New York Times’ Most Stylish List 2024

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Make New York Times’ Most Stylish List 2024

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date Announced: Tentative Schedule Released

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date Announced: Tentative Schedule Released

Entertainment

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Make New York Times’ Most Stylish List 2024

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Make New York Times’ Most Stylish List 2024

Spotify Wrapped 2024 Falls Flat: Users Express Disappointment Over Missing Features

Spotify Wrapped 2024 Falls Flat: Users Express Disappointment Over Missing Features

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But Won’t Get All The Money At Once From Father’s Trust Fund

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox