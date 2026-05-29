Kerala Lottery Result Today (29 May 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Winner Announced | Check Full Results

Kerala Lottery Result Today (29-05-2026) Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result: The main reason to conduct Kerala State Lottery would be to fund many welfare and development activities through the state. You can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result online at the official Kerala Lottery website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, once the draw is over. Watch as we announce the lucky winners of today’s draw!
The standard price for a ticket of the Suvarna Keralam lottery is ₹40 and it is identified with the ending number ‘SK’. The lottery is organized by the Kerala State Lottery Department and is part of the weekly lottery conducted in Kerala that has become popular among the people. The drawing will be conducted at 3:00 P.M.
The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result is expected to be announced today, Friday, May 29, 2026, by the Kerala State Lottery Department in Gorky Bhavan, just near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lucky Draw will be conducted starting from 3:00 P.M. with great cash reward.
The first prize money is ₹1 Crore and the second prize money is ₹30 Lakhs. Multiple other prizes will also be awarded across many categories as per the prize guide. Thousands of lottery tickets holders from across Kerala are eagerly looking forward to the results of today’s lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 29-05-2025: Prize structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Bumper Lottery
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹500
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 29-05-2026, Full List of Suvarna Keralam Bumper Draw Winning Numbers
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- RX 412785
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – RV 799446
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – RU 736021
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
Fourth Prize Winners Ticket No – 0365, 0458, 0798, 1018, 1244, 3316, 3718, 4027, 4360, 4777, 6195, 6289, 7027, 7845, 8167, 8243, 8798, 9478, 9968
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 5816, 6836, 7222, 7325, 7875, 8478
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0151, 0195, 1327, 1467, 1762, 2047, 2054, 2539, 2546, 2744, 2902, 3263, 4429, 4490, 5560, 6055, 6363, 6511, 6880, 7071, 7952, 8345, 8513, 9099, 9854
Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0162, 0203, 0271, 0506, 0544, 0632, 0695, 0873, 1286, 1360, 1523, 1997, 2304, 2331, 2390, 2415, 2422, 2740, 2759, 2911, 3113, 3114, 3699, 3795, 3831, 3912, 4166, 4244, 4259, 4302, 4366, 4459, 4582, 4585, 4589, 4654, 4664, 4675, 4833, 4842, 5098, 5162, 5379, 5436, 5503, 5539, 5752, 5921, 5931, 6284, 6380, 6734, 6770, 6777, 6810, 6832, 6861, 7131, 7324, 7472, 7922, 7985, 8023, 8181, 8525, 8530, 8565, 8583, 8787, 8854, 9011, 9287, 9440, 9500, 9927, 9942
Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0017, 0075, 0103, 0176, 0210, 0324, 0433, 0551, 0599, 0682, 0786, 0811, 0870, 1158, 1178, 1227, 1529, 1664, 1802, 1973, 2055, 2345, 2384, 2429, 2452, 2560, 2615, 2662, 2894, 3034, 3121, 3150, 3163, 3190, 3509, 3561, 3600, 3623, 3986, 4109, 4253, 4267, 4283, 4309, 4594, 4688, 4724, 4892, 4948, 5036, 5097, 5215, 5440, 5558, 5559, 5696, 5914, 5997, 6259, 6345, 6373, 6398, 6429, 6461, 6478, 6692, 6730, 7056, 7093, 7161, 7455, 7564, 7599, 7811, 7880, 8208, 8292, 8491, 8551, 8570, 8618, 8698, 8753, 8850, 8960, 8978, 9150, 9206, 9297, 9344, 9403, 9550
Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0095, 0119, 0121, 0257, 0263, 0299, 0313, 0357, 0406, 0494, 0533, 0625, 0855, 0869, 0885, 1045, 1103, 1252, 1474, 1494, 1530, 1550, 1574, 1588, 1937, 1968, 2009, 2101, 2175, 2410, 2478, 2479, 2523, 2528, 2533, 2587, 2689, 2750, 2966, 2971, 3025, 3036, 3055, 3119, 3237, 3278, 3499, 3571, 3603, 3706, 4029, 4058, 4117, 4138, 4170, 4235, 4242, 4272, 4349, 4424, 4571, 4628, 4725, 4734, 4739, 4748, 4911, 5028, 5073, 5077, 5188, 5193, 5259, 5450, 5653, 5667, 5673, 5840, 5865, 5869, 5882, 5947, 6000, 6039, 6189, 6270, 6532, 6654, 6660, 6670, 6676, 6742, 6765, 6813, 6972, 6996, 7022, 7023, 7062, 7088, 7189, 7192, 7199, 7366, 7433, 7442, 7446, 7514, 7625, 7672, 7859, 7927, 7980, 8003, 8071, 8078, 8094, 8193, 8199, 8371, 8460, 8544, 8615, 8649, 8774, 8778, 8832, 8862, 8985, 8987, 9017, 9070, 9179, 9188, 9225, 9229, 9314, 9342, 9432, 9451, 9546, 9624, 9839, 9885
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