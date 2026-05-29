Kerala Lottery Result Today (29 May 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Winner Announced | Check Full Results

Kerala Lottery Result Today (29-05-2026) Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result: The main reason to conduct Kerala State Lottery would be to fund many welfare and development activities through the state. You can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result online at the official Kerala Lottery website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, once the draw is over. Watch as we announce the lucky winners of today’s draw!

The standard price for a ticket of the Suvarna Keralam lottery is ₹40 and it is identified with the ending number ‘SK’. The lottery is organized by the Kerala State Lottery Department and is part of the weekly lottery conducted in Kerala that has become popular among the people. The drawing will be conducted at 3:00 P.M.

The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result is expected to be announced today, Friday, May 29, 2026, by the Kerala State Lottery Department in Gorky Bhavan, just near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lucky Draw will be conducted starting from 3:00 P.M. with great cash reward.

The first prize money is ₹1 Crore and the second prize money is ₹30 Lakhs. Multiple other prizes will also be awarded across many categories as per the prize guide. Thousands of lottery tickets holders from across Kerala are eagerly looking forward to the results of today’s lucky draw.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 29-05-2025: Prize structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 29-05-2026, Full List of Suvarna Keralam Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- RX 412785

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – RV 799446

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – RU 736021

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Fourth Prize Winners Ticket No – 0365, 0458, 0798, 1018, 1244, 3316, 3718, 4027, 4360, 4777, 6195, 6289, 7027, 7845, 8167, 8243, 8798, 9478, 9968



Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 5816, 6836, 7222, 7325, 7875, 8478

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0151, 0195, 1327, 1467, 1762, 2047, 2054, 2539, 2546, 2744, 2902, 3263, 4429, 4490, 5560, 6055, 6363, 6511, 6880, 7071, 7952, 8345, 8513, 9099, 9854



Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0162, 0203, 0271, 0506, 0544, 0632, 0695, 0873, 1286, 1360, 1523, 1997, 2304, 2331, 2390, 2415, 2422, 2740, 2759, 2911, 3113, 3114, 3699, 3795, 3831, 3912, 4166, 4244, 4259, 4302, 4366, 4459, 4582, 4585, 4589, 4654, 4664, 4675, 4833, 4842, 5098, 5162, 5379, 5436, 5503, 5539, 5752, 5921, 5931, 6284, 6380, 6734, 6770, 6777, 6810, 6832, 6861, 7131, 7324, 7472, 7922, 7985, 8023, 8181, 8525, 8530, 8565, 8583, 8787, 8854, 9011, 9287, 9440, 9500, 9927, 9942

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0017, 0075, 0103, 0176, 0210, 0324, 0433, 0551, 0599, 0682, 0786, 0811, 0870, 1158, 1178, 1227, 1529, 1664, 1802, 1973, 2055, 2345, 2384, 2429, 2452, 2560, 2615, 2662, 2894, 3034, 3121, 3150, 3163, 3190, 3509, 3561, 3600, 3623, 3986, 4109, 4253, 4267, 4283, 4309, 4594, 4688, 4724, 4892, 4948, 5036, 5097, 5215, 5440, 5558, 5559, 5696, 5914, 5997, 6259, 6345, 6373, 6398, 6429, 6461, 6478, 6692, 6730, 7056, 7093, 7161, 7455, 7564, 7599, 7811, 7880, 8208, 8292, 8491, 8551, 8570, 8618, 8698, 8753, 8850, 8960, 8978, 9150, 9206, 9297, 9344, 9403, 9550



Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0095, 0119, 0121, 0257, 0263, 0299, 0313, 0357, 0406, 0494, 0533, 0625, 0855, 0869, 0885, 1045, 1103, 1252, 1474, 1494, 1530, 1550, 1574, 1588, 1937, 1968, 2009, 2101, 2175, 2410, 2478, 2479, 2523, 2528, 2533, 2587, 2689, 2750, 2966, 2971, 3025, 3036, 3055, 3119, 3237, 3278, 3499, 3571, 3603, 3706, 4029, 4058, 4117, 4138, 4170, 4235, 4242, 4272, 4349, 4424, 4571, 4628, 4725, 4734, 4739, 4748, 4911, 5028, 5073, 5077, 5188, 5193, 5259, 5450, 5653, 5667, 5673, 5840, 5865, 5869, 5882, 5947, 6000, 6039, 6189, 6270, 6532, 6654, 6660, 6670, 6676, 6742, 6765, 6813, 6972, 6996, 7022, 7023, 7062, 7088, 7189, 7192, 7199, 7366, 7433, 7442, 7446, 7514, 7625, 7672, 7859, 7927, 7980, 8003, 8071, 8078, 8094, 8193, 8199, 8371, 8460, 8544, 8615, 8649, 8774, 8778, 8832, 8862, 8985, 8987, 9017, 9070, 9179, 9188, 9225, 9229, 9314, 9342, 9432, 9451, 9546, 9624, 9839, 9885

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