‘I Just Want A Peaceful Life With My Wife And Our Daughter’: Says Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Husband | NewsX Exclusive

With the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya looming, a reprieve at the eleventh hour has been a ray of hope for her family in Kerala. Nimisha, who originally comes from Kollengode in Palakkad district, is on death row in Yemen after being sentenced to death in 2017 for killing a Yemeni national. Her death sentence was scheduled to be held for July 16, has since been temporarily shelved after India’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar intervened by contacting Yemeni Islamic scholars and appealed to them to re-look into her case.

Nimisha’s husband Tomy Thomas broke his silence and made an emotional appeal in an exclusive interview with NewsX. “I’ll do anything to bring her back.” Tomy’s voice shivers with both hope and desperation. The family is currently attempting to raise blood money as permitted under Yemeni law, hoping for the victim’s family to grant forgiveness in exchange.

We’ve met all the people we could Kerala Governor to MLA Chandy Oommen,” said Tomy. “The Governor promised us every assistance possible and permitted Nimisha’s mother to talk to her through video call. Everyone’s been cooperative, but the procedures are slow.

Tomy also thanked the International Action Council, which has been fighting for five years for Nimisha’s release. “They’re working day and night, and I’m getting emotional seeing all their effort. I’m doing whatever is possible from my capacity.”

“I want her back home”: Says Nimisha Priya’s husband

Describing his recent interactions with Nimisha, Tomy spoke about how she missed meeting their daughter and her mother. “She’s upset, but I keep boosting her spirits.”. At times, I even tell her lies so she doesn’t lose hopes. I tell her that her mother will come and see her soon,” he said fighting his tears. “We haven’t informed our daughter of the present status of the case. I just wish Nimisha would return to us.”

The lack of diplomatic relations between India and Yemen has been a major constraint in the case. “There’s no official channel between the 2 governments, that is why everything is delayed,” Tomy added. “Only the Central Government can save her now. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister must intervene strongly.”

While Indian and Yemeni officials, as well as Nimisha’s advocate and Samuel Jerome, are said to be working in the background, Tomy maintains that details are kept under wraps. “They are making an effort. But we need a breakthrough. Mehdi’s family the victim needs to agree to accept blood money. That is our hope.”

While the family hopes, Tomy’s plea is straightforward: “I just wish to live a peaceful life with Nimisha and our daughter. That’s all I request. This is my appeal to everyone, help us bring her home.” Nimisha Priya’s future now depends on deeper negotiations, diplomatic intervention.

Watch full interview here:

