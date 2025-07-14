LIVE TV
Home > India > NewsX Exclusive: Mukul Rohatgi Sheds Light On Legal Barriers India Faces In Nimisha Priya Execution Case

Mukul Rohatgi said that the Indian government's limited capacity to intervene in the case of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, facing execution in Yemen. Convicted of the murder of her Yemeni business partner in 2017, Priya has been on death row since 2018. Her family now offers $1 million in compensation to save her life, but the government terms it a "strictly private matter.”

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 21:49:21 IST

In an interview with News X, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi shared critical insights into the Indian government’s limited capacity to intervene in the case of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, facing execution in Yemen. He explained that while efforts are underway, the government has no legal standing in the ongoing blood money negotiations by Priya’s family.

Convicted of the murder of her Yemeni business partner in 2017, Priya has been on death row since 2018. Her family now offers $1 million in compensation to save her life, but the government terms it a “strictly private matter.”

Responding to the question on ‘Centre’s submission in Supreme Court’, Rohatgi, former attorney general of India, said, “I believe if some pressure is brought on the government that could probably be through Iran which is our best bet because the house there are backed by Iran and I read that this lady in a prison which is controlled by Iran-backed Houthis.”

“So, Iran would be the best bet. We have good relations with them. So that is one way of exercising pressure. The other is, of course, blood money. But then blood money government of India cannot provide, “he added.

On July 14, 2025, the Indian government told the Supreme Court that it had exhausted all possible diplomatic methods to stop the execution of Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse, for the murder of a Yemeni citizen in Yemen. The execution is scheduled for July 16, 2025, and the last hearing in court decreased the chances of saving her life.

Pressing the noncitizens’ importance in this case, Rohatagi said, “I think the government of India should explore with its citizens or noncitizens of Indian descent who are based in the Middle East.”

Rohtagi further said, “I remember in a particular case where a person from Kerala had been convicted for murder was in the same situation, there was one of the most well-known Keralite Indians settled in the UAE, namely Mr. Vishu Ali, whom I know personally, who is the owner of a huge brand of store supermarkets called Nunu. Yes. He went out of his way and he paid from his pocket. I don’t know which country it was, and he secured the release of the individual by paying blood money.”

Suggesting a way for blood money, the senior advocate said, “This is one example which comes to my mind, and maybe any other country which is friendly with women and friendly with India, that we can emphasize with them and say, look past is passed, blood money is being offered.”

He added that the blood money can be contributed by people of Kerala or by people of India. It’s not a big deal to arrange a couple of crores. If a fund is created for that purpose by the state of Kerala, I’m sure you can immediately, within hours, we can have a TT of 10, 20, or 25 crores. There’s no issue with that.

ALSO READ: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Execution In Yemen: Supreme Court Told India Can’t Intervene Further

Tags: Mukul RohatagiNimisha PriyaNimisha Priya Execution Case

