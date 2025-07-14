LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Home > India > Supreme Court Told India Has Exhausted Diplomatic Efforts To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya, But Yemen Refuses To Suspend Execution

Supreme Court Told India Has Exhausted Diplomatic Efforts To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya, But Yemen Refuses To Suspend Execution

Supreme Court heard plea on Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen. AG said India exhausted diplomatic efforts. Yemen refused to suspend execution. Matter posted for hearing Friday.

India told Supreme Court it cannot stop Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen despite all diplomatic efforts. Private talks ongoing. Execution set for July 16.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 13:08:18 IST

On Monday, the Indian government informed the Supreme Court that it has exhausted all possible diplomatic channels to prevent the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national. Her execution is scheduled for July 16, 2025, and the latest court hearing has dimmed the hopes of saving her life.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea that urged the Centre to intensify diplomatic efforts to save Nimisha Priya. According to news agency ANI, the plea sought urgent intervention through humanitarian or diplomatic means. However, the government’s counsel, Attorney General R. Venkataramani, said there is “nothing much” the government can do at this stage due to the sensitive nature of Yemen’s political environment.

“There’s a point till which the Government of India can go. We have reached that. Yemen is not like any other part of the world,” the counsel said, according to Live Law. He added that going public with the issue could complicate things, so efforts are being made privately through influential contacts in the region.

Yemen remains diplomatically unrecognized by India as it is largely controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, making formal communication and negotiation extremely difficult. The government further stressed that there is no direct access or transparency regarding the situation inside Yemen.

Despite this, the petitioner urged the Indian government to help facilitate a negotiation between Nimisha’s family and the victim’s relatives under Sharia law, which allows for ‘blood money’ settlements. In this case, Nimisha’s family has reportedly offered ₹8.6 crore to the victim’s family in exchange for a pardon.

However, the Indian government told the court that this process is a private negotiation and not something the government can officially mediate. “Efforts are being made with some Sheikhs and influential people there,” the government stated in court.

Nimisha Priya, a native of Palakkad, Kerala, moved to Yemen in 2011 for work. While her husband and daughter returned to India in 2014 due to financial issues, Nimisha stayed back to support them by running a clinic. She had partnered with a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, who later allegedly abused her and withheld her passport.

In a desperate attempt to escape Yemen, Nimisha tried to sedate Mahdi to recover her passport, but he died in the process. She was arrested and, in 2020, sentenced to death for murder.

Currently, Nimisha is held in a prison under Houthi rebel control. The Indian government highlighted its limitations in accessing this territory and stated, “It’s not a matter where the government can be asked to do something beyond… it’s very unfortunate.”

The court acknowledged the situation but did not issue any directive. The matter has now been re-listed for a fresh hearing on July 18, just two days after the scheduled execution date.

As the clock ticks down, public prayers and support continue across India, hoping for a last-minute breakthrough to save Nimisha Priya’s life.

ALSO READ: Kerala On Nipah Alert After Second Death: Massive Contact Tracing Underway

More News

Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details
Not Just Mars Rock, Potatoes And Orange Juice From Early Spaceflights Also On Sotheby’s Auction List
Supreme Court Told India Has Exhausted Diplomatic Efforts To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya, But Yemen Refuses To Suspend Execution
Delhi Court Reserves Order An Cognisance In National Herald Case
Assam Man Arrested For Circulating AI Images Of Former Lover As Adult Actress
Ola Electric Shares Rise Over 12% on Q1 Revenue Growth Despite Widened Net Loss — Full Details Inside
After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?
Watch A 17-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani Score Winning Goal For His Team As 2008 Video Surfaces
Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family
Is Sydney Sweeney The Next Bond Girl? Rumors Heat Up After Euphoria Fame

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?