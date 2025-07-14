Kerala On Nipah Alert After Second Death: Massive Contact Tracing Underway

Kerala reported its second suspected Nipah virus death in the past few days, and health authorities have sounded a high alert in six districts. A 57-year-old man from Palakkad district, who died on July 12 during treatment at a private hospital, tested positive for Nipah at Manjeri Medical College, says a statement by State Health Minister Veena George.

The test is now expected from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune, which is the topmost body for establishing such infectious diseases.

2nd case of Nipah death

This is the second Nipah-induced death in the state within a short duration. Previously, an individual from Malappuram district had died due to the virus. Another patient from Palakkad is still on treatment.

Kerala’s health department has deepened its surveillance measures in Palakkad district and other bordering districts, following the latest Nipah case. For more clarity, official Nipah alert has been sent to Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad, and Thrissur hospitals to be on the lookout for patients with symptoms like high-grade fever and encephalitis symptoms.

“Field teams have also been reinforced, and all data available is being utilized to keep the situation under close watch,” added Minister George. “We are waiting for the final report from NIV Pune, but all precautions are being observed in the meantime.”

Nipah deaths: Contact Tracing Intensified

The authorities have identified 46 contacts of the deceased patient. CCTV images and cell tower location records are being utilized to identify and confirm the contacts on the list. A comprehensive map of the patient’s recent travel history has also been made, including a family chart to identify close contacts.

Health authorities are carrying out surveillance from door-to-door in the affected zones in order to identify early signs of potential infection.

People in Palakkad and Malappuram have been warned against making unnecessary trips to hospitals, especially in today’s sensitive atmosphere. There is just one bystander permitted per patient, and all those entering hospital grounds patients, visitors, and hospital staff are compelled to don a face mask.

Hospitals have been directed to immediately report any patient with fever, altered mental status, or other Nipah-like symptoms.

What do you know about Nipah?

As per World Health Organization, Nipah is a zoonotic virus that is transmitted from animals mainly fruit bats, pigs to humans. Nipah is also transmitted through contaminated food or direct contact between humans. The virus is highly deadly and causes severe respiratory and neurological illness, including encephalitis.

Health Minister of Kerala Veena George has asked the health officials to step up emergency response measures considering the seriousness of the Nipah outbreak. “Further action will be taken depending on the outcome of the NIV. The Minister has also requested the public to remain alert and follow health guidelines.

