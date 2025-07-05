Health Alert: 20 ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Viruses Identified In China Bats

The China scientists have come across never-before-seen viruses in bats that reside near humans. These viruses comprise two that are closely related to the Nipah and Hendra viruses. These viruses can spread severe brain inflammation and respiratory disease in humans. This research by the China scientists has been published in the journal PLOS Pathogens and underscores the importance of monitoring the bats and other animals that live near human populations. The research also stresses on avoiding contact with them as much as possible.

Pathogens can be passed via contaminated fruit to livestock and people

The bats in this study were living close to orchards near human villages. Due to this, there is a risk that contaminated fruit could pass the pathogens to jump to livestock or people.

Another bat virus discovered in February in China

According to the South China Morning Post, in February 2025, a Chinese team of virologists led by Shi Zhengli had discovered another virus called HKU5-CoV-2, a bat coronavirus, that carries the risk of animal to human transmission. The researchers, however, had added that more details related to the animal to human transmission were to be investigated. HKU5-CoV-2 is similar to the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. HKU5-CoV-2 belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which also includes the virus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is a viral respiratory illness that is caused by a coronavirus called Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

Was COVID-19 also caused by bats?

Not only the above mentioned viruses, it is alleged that the bats also caused the COVID-19 virus. A joint study from the World Health Organization (WHO) and China stated that transmission of SARS CoV-2 from bats to humans most likely occurred through another animal.

