Home > India > Kerala Lottery Live Updates: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Result Has Been Postponed – Updated Date, Schedule and Prize Information

Kerala Lottery Live Updates: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Result Has Been Postponed – Updated Date, Schedule and Prize Information

The Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery draw, earlier scheduled for September 27, 2025, has now been shifted to October 4 owing to GST revisions and heavy rainfall. Find more details here.

Kerala Lottery Live Updates: Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Result Has Been Postponed – Updated Date, Schedule and Prize Information

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 28, 2025 09:32:17 IST

The Thiruvonam Bumper Draw-BR-105, once supposed to be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, has been rescheduled to October 4. This postponement has taken place due to the recent changes in GST and the rainfall, disallowing ticket sales in full. This decision was taken with respect to the requests of lottery agents and sellers.

 

Official Announcement

The announcement, as per the official webpage of Kerala Lotteries (www.keralalotteryresult.net), stated: “Due to rain, the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Draw, which was scheduled for September 27th, has been rescheduled to be held on October 4th, 2025.”

 

Prize Information

For this bumper draw for the year, the first prize has been set at a grand-shattering ₹25 crores, whereas 20 winners will share the second prize of ₹1 crore.

1st Prize: Rs 25 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 2000

8th Prize: Rs. 1000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

 

Kerala Bumper BR 105 Lottery Results LIVE: Name of 6 Bumper Lucky Draws This Year

  • The Christmas New Year Bumper (BR-101) takes place on 5 Feb 2025
  • The Summer Bumper takes place in March this year.
  • The Vishu Bumper (BR-103) was drawn on 28 May 2025.
  • The Monsoon Bumper (BR-104) was drawn on 23 July 2025.
  • The Thiruvonam (Onam) Bumper (BR-105) (Today)
  • The Pooja Bumper (BR-106) is scheduled for November or early December

 

Kerala Bumper BR 105 Lottery Results LIVE: Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Series

TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL

 

Kerala Bumper BR 105 Lottery Results LIVE: Tickets

The Kerala State Lottery Department’s Thiruvonam bumper lottery has already sold 75 lakh tickets to agents. 

 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, Live: How to Claim Your Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Prize Money

If you had taken part in the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105, it would be prudent to cross-verify the lucky draw results before they are printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners must claim their prize within 30 days from the date of the draw by visiting the Kerala Lottery office at Thiruvananthapuram. The prize will be handed to them only upon presentation of the winning ticket along with a valid proof of identity.

Tags: BR-105 Lottery ResultKerala Bumper Lottery SeriesKerala Lottery First Prize 25 CroreKerala Lottery October 4Kerala Lottery PostponedKerala Lottery Result LiveKerala State Lotteries 2025Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2025Onam Bumper 2025 PrizeThiruvonam Bumper Draw Date

QUICK LINKS