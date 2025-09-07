LIVE TV
Kerala: Thrilling 'Vandippoottu' race attracts crowds to Karulai



Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 18:59:07 IST



Nilambur (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): Karulai hosted the district’s first-ever ‘Vandippoottu’ (vehicle mud pulling) competition on Sunday, a thrilling off-road event that saw around 40 vehicles participate. The event, which took place at Varikkal Padam in Karulai, drew large crowds from various parts of the district.

Vandippootu refers to preparing the field for paddy cultivation. Earlier, bulls were used for preparing fields.

The competition, organised by the Nilambur Tourism Organisation in collaboration with the adventure tourism club ‘Wild Wheels,’ featured a diverse group of participants, including one woman and four members of a single family. The event was held as part of the Nilambur Tourism Conclave.

Nilambur MLA Aryadan Shoukath officially inaugurated the race by driving an off-road vehicle. His first attempt got the vehicle stuck in the mud, and it had to be pulled out with a tractor. He then successfully completed the inauguration in another vehicle. The MLA stated that events like the ‘Vandippoottu’ race boost tourism and called for more projects to promote adventure tourism in the region.

MLA Aryadan Shoukath said, “I am inaugurating the ‘Wild Wheels’ competition organised by Nilambur Tourism Organisation. This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of competition. More than 500 people have gathered to watch the competition. People all over Kerala have participated in this event. We are confident of attracting people all over the country to watch this event. Earlier, we have witnessed similar events using bullock carts ‘Kalappoottu’. This time, four-wheelers has been used for the first time.”



The competition was organised with the aim of showcasing Nilambur’s tourism potential and fame to the world, much like the traditional ‘Kalappoottu’ (bullock race). Karulai Panchayat President Jayasree Ancherian presented the trophies to the winners who secured the first, second, and third places. (ANI)










