KTR Accepts Revanth Reddy’s Challenge For Public Debate On Farmer Welfare

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has formally accepted Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s public challenge to debate on what each government has done for Telangana’s farmers. In a sharp rebuttal delivered at Telangana Bhavan, KTR invited Revanth to fix the date, time, and place of the discussion, declaring his readiness to face the debate “anywhere, anytime.”

KTR, however, took a jibe at the Chief Minister’s preparedness, stating, “Revanth Reddy doesn’t even have basic knowledge on agriculture. I am generously giving him 72 hours to prepare. Otherwise, he’ll show up and talk about ‘basins’ and ‘okra’, making a mockery of himself and the office he holds.” He said even a bull next to a farmer could explain how agriculture thrived under the leadership of KCR.

Accusing Revanth Reddy of acting as a covert ally of Chandrababu Naidu, KTR said Telangana’s water resources were being diverted to Andhra Pradesh under the guise of projects like Banakacharla. “Revanth is looting Telangana’s water and funds, all to please his political mentor. This is not public governance — this is covert rule,” KTR charged.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the BRS and the Congress administrations, KTR said that while BRS ushered in ‘Raithu Rajyam’ (Farmer’s Rule), the Congress has brought back a version of ‘Emergency Rule’ reminiscent of Indira Gandhi’s regime. “From punishing farmers to pushing them into endless queues for fertilisers, Congress has only brought suffering,” he added.

Taking direct aim at Congress, KTR said the Revanth Reddy government had defaulted on its major promises. “Not a single woman is receiving the ₹2,500 monthly promised by the Congress. Scooters, jobs, unemployment allowance all turned out to be lies. Telangana’s daughters and sons are waiting for answers.”

He further alleged that Congress has cheated farmers by reducing the promised ₹50,000 crore farm loan waiver to just ₹12,000 crore. “The Revanth government owes every farmer ₹19,000 under Rythu Bharosa. They have not paid even the crop insurance premiums for three months,” he said.

KTR also ridiculed the Congress party’s attempts to claim credit for schemes and appointments made during the BRS regime. “Revanth is boasting about issuing appointment letters for jobs already filled during our tenure. Would he dare say the same in Ashok Nagar?” he challenged.

KTR extended an open invitation for the debate: “You can choose the Assembly, Ambedkar statue, Kondareddypalle, Chintamadaka, or Kondangal. If none of these suit you, I’ll be at Somajiguda Press Club at 11 AM on July 8 — ready to expose the truth before the media.”

KTR concluded with a strong message “During our rule, we never made noise even after transferring ₹73,000 crore to farmers. Revanth celebrates after giving just one crop’s worth of support. Tell the people how much did you promise, and how much did you deliver? Farmers will ask. Telangana will ask.

