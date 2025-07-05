Live Tv
Home > India > Manipur: Union HM Amit Shah Lauded By BJP Leader For Prompt Action

Manipur: Union HM Amit Shah Lauded By BJP Leader For Prompt Action

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh announced on Friday that the state government aims to shut down all relief camps by December 2025, with a three-phase plan to resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Manipur: Union HM Amit Shah lauded by BJP leader for prompt action (Image Credit - X)

Amid continuing efforts to restore peace in Manipur, MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh of the Singjamei Assembly Constituency released a press statement today highlighting recent developments in tackling the two-year-long crisis that erupted on May 3, 2023.

As per press statement, the Central Government has been actively conducting operations to recover illicit arms and ammunition. Over the past month alone, security forces have seized a substantial quantity of illegal arms from various parts of the valley districts. Additionally, a significant weapons cache was recovered from the hill districts.

“These actions are vital in maintaining law and order and have instilled a sense of hope and security among the people,” the statement read.

The MLA also acknowledged the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its ongoing dialogue efforts with various stakeholders, including civil society organizations (CSOs), to bring peace and normalcy to the region.

Khemchand Singh especially praised the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating, “Several initiatives have been undertaken as a first step towards resolving the crisis. His responsible and accountable approach to addressing the situation, which may take considerable time to resolve, is highly commendable.”

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh announced on Friday that the state government aims to shut down all relief camps by December 2025, with a three-phase plan to resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs). 

The announcement was made on the sidelines of an event in Imphal, where PK Singh detailed the government’s strategy to address the ongoing displacement crisis.

Speaking to the media, PK Singh revealed that the number of IDPs has decreased from 62,000 to 57,000, with some already returning to their homes. “We have devised a three-phase plan after discussions with the central government and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said. “The first phase, targeting those who can return immediately, is underway and expected to be completed by July. The second phase will conclude by October, and the final phase by December.”

To support the resettlement, the government has allocated financial assistance for affected families. “For those whose houses were destroyed, we are providing Rs 1.3 lakh plus an additional Rs 1.73 lakh to rebuild,” PK Singh explained. He also noted that approximately 7,000 IDPs whose homes remain intact but have deteriorated due to two years of neglect will receive monetary aid for repairs.

