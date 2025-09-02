LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?

Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?

Due to the incessant rains, Gurugram is facing heavy traffic jams causing inconvincence to the employees. To deal with this situation, the employees can avoid rush hours, leave early, travel by metro and also resort to carpooling.

Waterlogging reported in Gurugram due to continous rainfall (Photo Credit- ANI)
Waterlogging reported in Gurugram due to continous rainfall (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 2, 2025 19:51:09 IST

Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad have faced incessant monsoon showers since Monday (September 1, 2025) and has continued till Tuesday (September 2, 2025). In Gurugram, the heavy rains have led to waterlogging that further caused huge traffic jams, and many people have shared their ordeal dealing with the long hours of waiting at the jams. This situation is extremely tough, especially for the employees employed in the corporate setups as many of them are not able to reach on time in their offices. So, to deal with this situation, here is a step-by-step guide for the employees on how to plan their travel on day battered by the monsoon season.

1.    Leaving early

Leaving early for their offices can help the employees reach at time and avoid any end minute hassles. For example- If any employee is having a 10 AM shift, then they can leave for their offices by 7 AM so that there is a buffer time of 3 hours in case they face any traffic jams at the last moment.

 

2.    Travel by metro

Another method to avoid getting stuck in the traffic jams in Gurugram caused due to a rainy day and navigate your way to the office easily is commuting via metro. It is because rains do not directly affect the metro lines. However, there is a massive rush amongst the commuters to travel via metro, which leads to overcrowded metros, and unsafe conditions for the people, especially women.

 

3.    Carpool

Car pooling serves twin purpose- saves fuel and eases the traffic congestion off the road. In many cases, carpooling also works as a cost-effective method because the people manage to evade cab services that charge an exorbitant amount for the employees who manage to cover even a shorter distance.

 

4.    Avoid rush hours

One of the best and the easiest methods for the employees to escape the Gurugram traffic jams is to avoid travelling during the rush hours. Traffic and the highest overcrowding in public is registered during the rush hours. However, it is difficult for the employees to avoid the rush hours, because a majority of them commute to their offices during these timings only.

Also read: Ambala Residents Hit Hard By Flooding: Gurugram Issues Work-from-Home Advisory

Tags: Gurugram rainsGurugram rains newsGurugram traffic jams

RELATED News

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
‘We Have Got What We Wanted’: Manoj Jarange Patil Accepts Government Resolution On Maratha reservation

LATEST NEWS

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?
Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?
Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?
Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?

QUICK LINKS