Leaving Early To Avoiding Rush Hours: How To Plan Travel On A Rainy Day In Gurugram?

Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad have faced incessant monsoon showers since Monday (September 1, 2025) and has continued till Tuesday (September 2, 2025). In Gurugram, the heavy rains have led to waterlogging that further caused huge traffic jams, and many people have shared their ordeal dealing with the long hours of waiting at the jams. This situation is extremely tough, especially for the employees employed in the corporate setups as many of them are not able to reach on time in their offices. So, to deal with this situation, here is a step-by-step guide for the employees on how to plan their travel on day battered by the monsoon season.

1. Leaving early

Leaving early for their offices can help the employees reach at time and avoid any end minute hassles. For example- If any employee is having a 10 AM shift, then they can leave for their offices by 7 AM so that there is a buffer time of 3 hours in case they face any traffic jams at the last moment.

2. Travel by metro

Another method to avoid getting stuck in the traffic jams in Gurugram caused due to a rainy day and navigate your way to the office easily is commuting via metro. It is because rains do not directly affect the metro lines. However, there is a massive rush amongst the commuters to travel via metro, which leads to overcrowded metros, and unsafe conditions for the people, especially women.

3. Carpool

Car pooling serves twin purpose- saves fuel and eases the traffic congestion off the road. In many cases, carpooling also works as a cost-effective method because the people manage to evade cab services that charge an exorbitant amount for the employees who manage to cover even a shorter distance.

4. Avoid rush hours

One of the best and the easiest methods for the employees to escape the Gurugram traffic jams is to avoid travelling during the rush hours. Traffic and the highest overcrowding in public is registered during the rush hours. However, it is difficult for the employees to avoid the rush hours, because a majority of them commute to their offices during these timings only.

Also read: Ambala Residents Hit Hard By Flooding: Gurugram Issues Work-from-Home Advisory