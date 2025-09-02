LIVE TV
Ambala Residents Hit Hard By Flooding: Gurugram Issues Work-from-Home Advisory

Ambala Residents Hit Hard By Flooding: Gurugram Issues Work-from-Home Advisory

Heavy rains have triggered severe waterlogging in Ambala, damaging homes and shops, while Gurugram recorded 100 mm rainfall in 4 hours. Authorities issued an orange alert, advised work-from-home, online classes, and urged residents to avoid travel.

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Ambala and Gurugram (Photo: ANI)
Heavy rains wreak havoc in Ambala and Gurugram (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 2, 2025 13:32:17 IST

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days in Haryana’s Ambala district has caused severe waterlogging in various parts of the city, including residential areas. Residents of Ambala’s Cloth Market, Nadi Mohalla, and many other localities are facing significant inconvenience and damage due to flooding.

A local resident said that heavy rains since Monday have caused water to accumulate on the streets, making potholes invisible and posing a serious threat to two-wheeler riders.

“During periods of waterlogging, minor injuries are common. Earlier, water used to drain away quickly, but now homes are also being affected, with water entering residential premises,” the resident said. Another resident shared that all of his household belongings had been damaged by the floodwaters, causing him a lot of difficulty.

Similarly, a woman shopkeeper reported that flooding of this severity was unprecedented in the area. She said her shop has been waterlogged since September 1, with surrounding localities facing similar difficulties. Residents of Ambala city continue to struggle with the challenges posed by persistent waterlogging.

Heavy rain: Guidelines issued

Meanwhile, in view of the continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, Ajay Kumar, District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), issued important guidelines in an advisory.

The advisory read, “In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025”.

In a post on X, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner wrote, “Gurugram received more than 100 mm of rainfall on Monday between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and the Weather Department issued an Orange Alert on 2nd September 2025 – heavy to very-heavy rainfall expected”.

“The district administration appeals to the public to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow all official instructions in view of the prevailing weather conditions”, the post read. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, along with Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, visited the Control Room at CP Office late on Monday to review the situation across the city and monitor traffic and waterlogging points.

Gurugram DC wrote on X, “District Administration & Gurugram Police are working round-the-clock to ensure the safety and convenience of Gurugram residents”.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain

Tags: Gurugram floodsHaryana rains

