Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain

Authorities evacuated 19 families from Rajouri and Samba districts in Jammu and Kashmir after continuous rains triggered land subsidence and cracks in houses. Officials shifted residents to safer shelters and began distributing relief and essential supplies.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 2, 2025 01:38:25 IST

Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir led to the evacuation of 19 families from Rajouri and Samba districts on Monday (Sep 1). Officials confirmed that eleven houses in Badhaal village of Rajouri were vacated after the area was declared a risk zone due to land subsidence. Cracks and sinking soil prompted immediate precautionary steps by the administration.

 In Samba, eight homes in Jamoda village were also emptied for safety reasons. Authorities shifted residents to secure shelters and began distributing relief materials, including food, water, and housing facilities. Officials said teams are continuously monitoring both districts for further damage.

Rajouri Families Shifted to Safer Locations

In Rajouri district, the administration evacuated families from Badhaal village after continuous rainfall triggered sinking land. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) confirmed that the houses vacated had developed visible cracks.

Officials marked the village as a vulnerable zone and relocated families to nearby government buildings for safety. Relief supplies such as blankets, food packets, and clean drinking water were distributed.

The evacuation came after reports of widening fissures in the ground. Authorities assured families that temporary accommodation would remain available until the weather improved and stability checks on the village were completed by experts.

Samba District Houses Vacated Amid Cracks

In Samba district, officials moved residents from Jamoda village after cracks appeared in several houses and roads. The district administration quickly sent teams to relocate eight families to safer accommodations.

Officials said relief camps had been set up with adequate facilities to provide immediate support to the displaced people. Locals reported severe damage to properties and farmland after days of heavy rain.

Authorities have also begun repair and stabilization measures in the affected areas. Continuous monitoring of roads, houses, and vulnerable spots is underway to prevent further loss of property or danger to villagers.

Residents of Jamoda village also expressed concerns over visible cracks in their walls and roads. The administration confirmed it is conducting detailed surveys to identify high-risk zones and provide compensation to affected families. Teams from disaster management and revenue departments are working on the ground to ensure immediate assistance. 

