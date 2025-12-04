LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.12.2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.12.2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (04.12.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.12.2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 4, 2025 10:09:33 IST

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.12.2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 04-12-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first-prize winning ticket worth ₹1 crore revealed. We share daily updates on the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorised Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 10:09 AM IST
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.12.2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.12.2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

