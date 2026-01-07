‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at what he described as Western double standards, referring to reactions seen during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Addressing members of the Indian community in Luxembourg, Jaishankar remarked that countries far removed from the region often express concern over tensions elsewhere but fail to examine the risks and violence within their own neighbourhoods.

He added that India engages constructively with nations that are willing to cooperate in a positive and supportive manner, while those that behave in the way Pakistan does must be dealt with differently.

Jaishankar Calls Out Foreign Lectures on Conflicts

Jaishankar remarked sardonically at the way several countries advise others on how to deal with their local conflicts, often without thinking.

“Now, to what extent does the developments in the rest of the world affect it? It’s hard to say. People sitting far away will say things, sometimes with application of mind, sometimes not, sometimes with a self-interest, sometimes carelessly. That will happen. But at the end of the day, I can tell you, whatever you might say, in this day and age, countries are more, I don’t want to say they become more selfish, but they will do things only if it is of direct benefit to them. They’ll offer you free advice. If something happens, say, no, please don’t do that. It worries us if there is tension,” he said.

Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar Questions Foreign Advice, Urges Introspection

Jaishankar recounted how, during Operation Sindoor, launched by India, several countries advised India on how it should conduct itself, and India accepted it as the way of the world and moved on.

“Sometimes you hear people say, like it happened during Operation Sindoor. Now if you ask them, say, oh really you’re worried, why don’t you look at your own region? And ask yourself, what are the levels of violence there, how much risks have been taken, how much worry the rest of us have about what you are doing. But that’s the nature of the world. People, what they say is not what they do. And we have to accept it in that spirit as well,” he said.

Apart from this, Jaishankar said his remarks spanned political, business and technology domains.

In a post on X, he said, “Glad to interact with members of Indian community in Luxembourg today. Underlined the significant deepening of our partnership with Luxembourg across political, business and technology domains. Appreciate the contributions of our diaspora in deepening India – Luxembourg ties.”

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India ‘Concerned’ Over Venezuela Crisis After US Action, Says EAM S Jaishankar