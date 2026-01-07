LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at what he described as Western double standards, referring to reactions seen during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. He remarked that countries far removed from the region often express concern over tensions elsewhere but fail to examine the risks and violence within their own neighbourhoods.

Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor. Photo: ANI
Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 7, 2026 12:18:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at what he described as Western double standards, referring to reactions seen during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Addressing members of the Indian community in Luxembourg, Jaishankar remarked that countries far removed from the region often express concern over tensions elsewhere but fail to examine the risks and violence within their own neighbourhoods.

You Might Be Interested In

He added that India engages constructively with nations that are willing to cooperate in a positive and supportive manner, while those that behave in the way Pakistan does must be dealt with differently.

Jaishankar Calls Out Foreign Lectures on Conflicts

Jaishankar remarked sardonically at the way several countries advise others on how to deal with their local conflicts, often without thinking.

You Might Be Interested In

“Now, to what extent does the developments in the rest of the world affect it? It’s hard to say. People sitting far away will say things, sometimes with application of mind, sometimes not, sometimes with a self-interest, sometimes carelessly. That will happen. But at the end of the day, I can tell you, whatever you might say, in this day and age, countries are more, I don’t want to say they become more selfish, but they will do things only if it is of direct benefit to them. They’ll offer you free advice. If something happens, say, no, please don’t do that. It worries us if there is tension,” he said.

Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar Questions Foreign Advice, Urges Introspection

Jaishankar recounted how, during Operation Sindoor, launched by India, several countries advised India on how it should conduct itself, and India accepted it as the way of the world and moved on.

“Sometimes you hear people say, like it happened during Operation Sindoor. Now if you ask them, say, oh really you’re worried, why don’t you look at your own region? And ask yourself, what are the levels of violence there, how much risks have been taken, how much worry the rest of us have about what you are doing. But that’s the nature of the world. People, what they say is not what they do. And we have to accept it in that spirit as well,” he said.

Apart from this, Jaishankar said his remarks spanned political, business and technology domains.

In a post on X, he said, “Glad to interact with members of Indian community in Luxembourg today. Underlined the significant deepening of our partnership with Luxembourg across political, business and technology domains. Appreciate the contributions of our diaspora in deepening India – Luxembourg ties.”

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India ‘Concerned’ Over Venezuela Crisis After US Action, Says EAM S Jaishankar

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-9Jaishankarjaishankar on operation sindooroperation sindoor

RELATED News

Unexpected, Unthinkable: BJP-Congress Form Alliance Against Shiv Sena In Maharashtra’s Ambernath

India ‘Concerned’ Over Venezuela Crisis After US Action, Says EAM S Jaishankar

Was Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Summoned By Election Commission For SIR Hearing? EC Clarifies

Why Has NMC Revoked Recognition Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College In Jammu? Major Deficiencies Revealed Amid Row Over Admission To Muslims

Turkman Gate Demolition Drive: Miscreants Throw Stones at Police Near Old Delhi Mosque, 5 Cops Injured – Here’s What Happened During Midnight Action

LATEST NEWS

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years: Divorce Details Reveal Shocking Child Custody And Property Terms

What If Luxury Hotel Housekeeping Invades Your Private Moment? Leela Palace Fined ₹10 Lakh for Guest Privacy Breach

3I/ATLAS: CIA Gives Big Statement, Glomar Response Sparks Debate On True Nature Of Interstellar Comet

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

Sunil Grover’s Amir Khan Mimicry Breaks The Internet; Kapil vs Sunil- Who Is More Popular As Videos Go Viral

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Why Learning at The Somaiya School Goes Beyond Classrooms

Wedding Bells Soon? Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok To Get Married On This Date

India vs South Africa U19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: When And Where To Watch The Match Live

‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’
‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’
‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’
‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

QUICK LINKS