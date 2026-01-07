LIVE TV
India 'Concerned' Over Venezuela Crisis After US Action, Says EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday (local time) that India is worried about the unfolding situation in Venezuela, marking New Delhi’s first firm public reaction following the recent actions taken by the United States in the South American nation.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: January 7, 2026 11:55:19 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday (local time) that India is worried about the unfolding situation in Venezuela, marking New Delhi’s first firm public reaction following the recent actions taken by the United States in the South American nation.

Expressing India’s stance, Jaishankar said the country is concerned about developments in Venezuela and urged all stakeholders to engage in dialogue, keeping the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people at the centre. He added that India values its long-standing relationship with Venezuela and hopes that the people of the country emerge from the situation safely and peacefully.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of his meeting with Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties.

MEA Voices Deep Concern Over Venezuela

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also expressed deep concern over the situation in Venezuela and called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

In a statement, the MEA said it was closely monitoring the developments in the country.

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the MEA said.

MEA Issues Advisory for Indians in Venezuela

The ministry added that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance.

On Saturday, the MEA also issued an advisory for Indian citizens in view of the unfolding situation in Venezuela.

“In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls),” the MEA said.

India’s Response to US Action in Venezuela ‘Measured’

Meanwhile, Former Indian Ambassador to Venezuela Y.K. Sinha on Monday called India’s statement on the US air strikes on Venezuela and the capture of deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife as “very measured”, saying New Delhi has to remain mindful of its bilateral ties with the United States and other countries.

Sinha noted that most countries, including European nations, have responded cautiously to the US action, with China and Russia being the main exceptions that strongly condemned the strikes on a sovereign nation.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "I think the international community has by and large not supported the action. There are some exceptions. I think Israel and Argentina perhaps, but most countries have been measured in their, except China and Russia who have condemned it. Russia was among the first. India's reaction or statement that has come out from the External Affairs Ministry is very measured and obviously doesn't want to apportion blame at this stage."

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Tags: Jaishankartrumpvenezuelavenezuela newsVenezuela strike

India ‘Concerned’ Over Venezuela Crisis After US Action, Says EAM S Jaishankar

QUICK LINKS