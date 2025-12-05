LIVE TV
Lounge Access For Senior Citizens, Meals For Customers Stuck In Transit, Indigo Goes All In For Frustrated Customers Amid Chaos: 'We Are Truly Sorry'

Lounge Access For Senior Citizens, Meals For Customers Stuck In Transit, Indigo Goes All In For Frustrated Customers Amid Chaos: 'We Are Truly Sorry'

IndiGo Flights Disruption: IndiGo issued a public apology after four days of massive flight delays and cancellations, offering a full waiver on cancellations and rescheduling for bookings between Dec 5–15. The airline acknowledged the “major crisis” and promised efforts to restore normal operations soon.

IndiGo said it would ensure that all refunds for the cancellations (PHOTO: X)
IndiGo said it would ensure that all refunds for the cancellations (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 5, 2025 16:29:17 IST

Lounge Access For Senior Citizens, Meals For Customers Stuck In Transit, Indigo Goes All In For Frustrated Customers Amid Chaos: ‘We Are Truly Sorry’

IndiGo on Friday apologised to all its passengers who were languishing in the huge mess because its flights were delayed and cancelled on four consecutive days.

In a statement on X, the airline assured the fliers that it would provide a complete waiver of any cancellations and rescheduling of bookings made between December 5 to December 15.

Indigo: ‘We are truly sorry’ 

Indigo on X stated, “To each one of our customers- We are truly sorry and we will take care!!! We do deeply apologize and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest. We are known for our reliability but in these last few days we have a serious operational crisis. For many customers, their journeys were cancelled, and many of you were at the airports, with long wait times and little information.” 

The airline reported that the most flight cancellations have been registered today when all its domestic flights that are flying out of Delhi have been cancelled till midnight.

We are in the full process of restarting all our systems and schedules to progressive improvement that will start tomorrow. Our teams are striving to restore normal operations according to the Ministry and DGCA. They said that there are short-term proactive cancellations to facilitate operations, de-congest the airports, to prepare to commence stronger tomorrow.

IndiGo promised that all money refunded due to the cancellations will be refunded to the original mode of payment of the fliers. The airline also indicated that they have booked thousands of hotel rooms in cities where its stranded customers are, and surface transport has been made.

“We are making efforts to make sure that our waiting customer in the airports are being served with food and snacks. The airline has been making lounge reservations to senior citizens, where feasible,” said Indigo. 

They addded, “Kindly look into the status of the flight on our site and the messages which had been sent to you. In the event that your flight is cancelled, please do not report to the airport. We regret waiting time, we have expanded our contact centre by a big margin to alleviate some waiting time. Flight status, refunds, and rebookings golndiGo.in/6Eskai. Knowest thou that thou shalt have progressive gains.” 

Chaotic Scenes at Airports

The chaotic scenes were still being experienced in the airports in India as IndiGo struggled with operational problems, and the number of flights cancelled was over 1,300. 

There were numerous fliers lying on the floor, and some had furious outbursts and hoisted slogans against the airlines.

IndiGo also acknowledged that it had underestimated crew needs in the new standards, and its planning was inadequate which resulted in poor crew availability when the winter weather and congestion were also complicating the operations.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 4:13 PM IST
