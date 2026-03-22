LPG Cylinder Price On 22 March: Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, And Other City-Wise Rates Inside

LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged on March 22, 2026, after the recent hike earlier this month. Oil marketing companies continue to maintain revised rates for both domestic and commercial cylinders across major Indian cities.

No Change In LPG Prices Today

There has been no fresh revision in LPG prices as of March 22. The last hike came on March 7, when domestic cylinder prices were increased by ₹60 across the country.

Since then, rates have stayed steady, offering temporary relief to households amid rising fuel costs.

Latest LPG Rates In Metro Cities

For a standard 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, prices in key cities are as follows:

Delhi: ₹913

Mumbai: ₹912.50

Bengaluru: Around ₹915.50

Kolkata: ₹939

Chennai: Around ₹928.50

Prices vary slightly from city to city due to local taxes and transportation costs.

Commercial Cylinder Prices Remain Elevated

Commercial LPG cylinder rates, used by hotels and businesses, are significantly higher:

Delhi: Around ₹1,884.50

Mumbai: Around ₹1,836

Kolkata: Around ₹1,988.50

Bengaluru: Around ₹1,958

These rates were also revised earlier this month, adding to operational costs for businesses.

Why LPG Prices Differ Across Cities

LPG rates are revised monthly and depend on multiple factors:

-International fuel prices

-Import and transportation costs

-State-level taxes and VAT

Because of these variables, consumers may see slight differences in prices even within nearby regions.

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