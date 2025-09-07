LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?

Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?

During the Blood Moon, vampires gain immense power as the crimson light strengthens their hunger for both blood and magical essence. Legends say Artemis, the goddess of the hunt who abandoned her role as guardian of the Moon, reigns as their queen. Unlike ordinary myths, these vampires never truly die they linger between life and death until Artemis revives them.

Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 7, 2025 09:05:04 IST

As September 2025 approaches, India is preparing to witness a rare celestial spectacle the total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan 2025. On the night of September 7–8, the Moon will turn a striking shade of red, creating what is popularly called the Blood Moon. This rare event will be visible across the country and promises a complete view of the eclipse.

Astronomers confirmed that the lunar eclipse 2025 in India will begin at 8:58 PM IST on September 7, reaching its peak or maximum totality at 11:41 PM IST. Skywatchers in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai will have the chance to view the eclipse clearly from beginning to end.

Now here comes an interesting part- as this Lunar eclipse will aloow us witness the rare blood moon, which we as kids have already seen in tv shows on Vampires. 

Across myths and legends, the Blood Moon has long been linked with vampires. On nights when the Moon turns crimson, their powers reach terrifying heights. They hunger not only for blood but also for the magical essence the very source of life energy that flows through the living world. The Blood Moon strengthens this hunger, making them almost unstoppable.

Blood Moon and Artemis as the Vampire Queen

In this lore, Artemis, once worshipped as the goddess of the hunt and guardian of the Moon, abandoned her divine duty. She chose instead to rule as the Vampire Queen. No one becomes a vampire without her will. A human bitten before death enters a state of hibernation, appearing lifeless, until Artemis breathes life into them. This moment of rebirth binds them eternally to her dominion.

Hunger, Rituals, and Immortality: Vampires 

Vampires must feed every full moon, or roughly every ten days, when their hunger grows uncontrollable. If Artemis delays revival after the bite, the soul risks starvation within three months. Unlike many depictions, these vampires can walk in daylight and see themselves in mirrors. Their hunger, however, never fades, and only the Blood Moon amplifies it.

Vampire and Their Powers During Blood Moon 

Vampires gain unnatural speed, heightened strength, and healing abilities. When well-fed, they receive a magical boost, reflected in stronger spells and abilities. They can even shift forms naturally, much like wild creatures. Still, they are bound by a sacred rule  once a month, they must return to sleep in the earth or coffin of their original burial site. Though immortal and unable to die, severe wounds can slow or stop them temporarily.

During a Blood Moon, vampires not only grow stronger but also become closer to Artemis. Legends say that on such nights, she gathers her children beneath the crimson glow, amplifying their powers and spreading fear among mortals. The Blood Moon is not just a celestial event it is a reminder of Artemis’s rule and the eternal hunger of her creations.

Must Read: Lunar Eclipse 2025: Is It Safe To Travel During The Eclipse?

Tags: Blood Moonlunar eclipseVampires

RELATED News

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"ISKCON is performing Snan Purnima on dates which are not mandated by scriptures, traditions": Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Office
Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad Continues: Over 2.18 Lakh Idols Immersed, Thousands More Await
UK Delegation Inspects Tihar Jail As India Preps To Bring Back Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli

LATEST NEWS

After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Davey Johnson Death: World Series Titles Winner Had THESE Unique Records To His Name
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska
What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly
"We will try together to build some houses": Sonu Sood arrives in Punjab for relief efforts amid flood crisis
What Role Will MS Dhoni Play In Vasan Bala’s ‘The Chase’ As Star Cricketer Is All Set To debut With R Madhavan
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families
Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?
Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?
Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?
Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Could Happen To Vampires During A Blood Moon?

QUICK LINKS