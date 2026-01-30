LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behan Ko’: Delhi SWAT Commando Kajal Chaudhary’s Brother Recalls Hearing Screams of Her Pregnant Sister in Last Horrifying Call Before Her Husband Killed Her

Ankur allegedly instructed Nikhil to keep the call on recording, claiming it would be useful as police evidence, and then told him he was killing his sister and that the police would not be able to stop him.

Delhi SWAT Commando Kajal Chaudhary's Brother Recalls Hearing Screams of Her Pregnant Sister. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 30, 2026 15:41:06 IST

The brother of Delhi SWAT commando Kajal Chaudhary, who was brutally murdered by her husband, has shared chilling details of the final phone call he had with his sister moments before her death. Recounting the horrific conversation, Nikhil said the accused explicitly told him, “Maar raha hoon teri behan ko”, and asked him to keep the call on recording, claiming it would serve as police evidence. 

What followed were Kajal’s desperate screams, a memory her constable brother Nikhil says will haunt him forever. Kajal, who was four months pregnant, was allegedly killed inside her home, in a case that has once again highlighted the grim realities of domestic violence and dowry-related harassment. 

What Accused Said in Last Phone Call for Delhi SWAT Commando

Nikhil received a call from Ankur, who told him, “Apni behan ko samjha le” (Make your sister understand). Nikhil said he tried to calm him down and immediately called his siter to check on her.

However, the situation soon turned terrifying. Ankur allegedly instructed Nikhil to keep the call on recording, claiming it would be useful as police evidence, and then told him he was killing his sister and that the police would not be able to stop him. 

He told me, “Is call ko recording pe rakh, police evidence me kaam aayega. Main maar raha hoon teri behan ko. Police mera kuch nahi kar payegi,’ and then I hear her screams. The call ended usddently,” Nikhil recalled. 

Nikhil said Kajal usually did not speak much about her troubles, but that day she was opening up about the abuse she had been facing. “While we were talking, he became angry that she was telling me everything and snatched the phone from her,” he said. 

Just five minutes later, Nikhil received another call from Ankur. “He told me, ‘Ye mar gayi hai Hospital aajao’ (She is dead. Come to the hospital),” Nikil said, adding that he rushed to the hospital with police personnel, where Ankur and his family were already present. “When I saw my sister, I felt that not even an enemy would kill someone so brutally.”

How Pregnant SWAT Commando Killed?

 According ot her family, Ankur allegedly killed Kajal by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a dumbbell, leaving her with severe head trauma and multiple injuries across her body. Kajal was four months pregnant at the time and is survived by her one-and-a-half-year-old son. 

Her family has alleged that she was subjected to dowry-related harassment by her husband and in-laws, which reportedly began within just 15 days of the marriage, with repeated demands for a car and cash. 

Due to the alleged abuse, Kjaal moved to Delhi in 2024, but the harassment reportedly continued, with her husband allegedly assaulting her and pressuring her for money. 

Kajal was killed on January 22, and Ankur was arrested later that night. He has been booked under murder charges, police said. 

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 3:41 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS