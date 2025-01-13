Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At Least 4 Kids’

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria referred to the decision as an attempt to "redress demographic imbalance" and protect the "future generation."

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At Least 4 Kids’

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, the president of the Madhya Pradesh government’s Parshuram Kalyan Board, caused a lot of controversy when he announced that young Brahmin couples would receive ₹1 lakh if they agreed to have at least four children.

At a gathering at an Indore community center, Rajoria, a state cabinet minister, made the announcement. He referred to the decision as an attempt to “redress demographic imbalance” and protect the “future generation.”.

Speaking to the gathering, Rajoria said, “Youngsters get settled and stop after one child. This is very problematic. I urge you to have at least four children. The number of heretics is increasing because we have largely stopped focusing on our families.”

He added, “It would be irrespective of my being a board president; the prize shall be given,” he declared.

Rajoria acknowledged the angst of young voices against increasing prices of education. He brushed away the angst, saying, “Manage somehow, but don’t fall behind in making children. Or else heretics will take hold of this nation.”

His clarification

In his statement to NDTV, Rajoria later clarified that the announcement was a “personal initiative” and not a government policy. “This is my social statement, made in a community program. The Brahmin society can fulfill these commitments, including education and training for the children for higher positions,” he explained.

Congress Slams ‘Population is a Big Problem’

Rajoria’s comments stirred a political row and sharp reaction from the Congress. Congress leader Mukesh Nayak, while referring to the statement, appealed to Rajoria to think on it again. “He is a learned man, my friend. I want to tell him that population growth is among the world’s big problems today. The fewer the children, the easier it would be to ensure their education,” Nayak said.

He further condemned the narrative of demographic fear being pushed through such statements. “A paranoia is being created that Muslims would outnumber Hindus and eat them up. These are imaginary ideas. Our country will be powerful only when we are united,” he added.

BJP distances itself, says ‘Personal Opinion’

The ruling BJP distanced itself from the controversial statement, labeling it as Rajoria’s personal opinion. “The BJP government works according to rules and the Constitution. Whatever he said could be his personal opinion. The government believes this matter is a decision of parents. The party has nothing to do with this,” a BJP spokesperson said.

India is the most populated nation in the world, with limited resources and challenges in providing high-quality healthcare and education. Citing this, critics have voiced concerns regarding incentives for population growth within particular communities.

Many have also questioned whether Rajoria’s call is realistic in light of the current financial strains on families. “Most families cannot afford the expenses of raising and educating four children in today’s society,” one commentator said, adding that such claims divert attention from more important concerns like work and healthcare.

ALSO READ: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj’s Counsel Terms Satyendar Jain Defamation Case ‘Politically Driven’

Filed under

Brahmin Board Chief madhya pradesh Pandit Vishnu Rajoria

Advertisement

Also Read

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside...

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or...

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit – Key Expectations

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit...

U.S. Tightens AI Export Rules to Maintain Global Leadership and Curb China’s Access

U.S. Tightens AI Export Rules to Maintain Global Leadership and Curb China’s Access

What Is A Wolf Moon? How To This Year’s First Full Moon Alongside Mars Tonight

What Is A Wolf Moon? How To This Year’s First Full Moon Alongside Mars Tonight

Entertainment

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox