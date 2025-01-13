Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At Least 4 Kids’

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria referred to the decision as an attempt to "redress demographic imbalance" and protect the "future generation."

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, the president of the Madhya Pradesh government’s Parshuram Kalyan Board, caused a lot of controversy when he announced that young Brahmin couples would receive ₹1 lakh if they agreed to have at least four children.

At a gathering at an Indore community center, Rajoria, a state cabinet minister, made the announcement. He referred to the decision as an attempt to “redress demographic imbalance” and protect the “future generation.”.

Speaking to the gathering, Rajoria said, “Youngsters get settled and stop after one child. This is very problematic. I urge you to have at least four children. The number of heretics is increasing because we have largely stopped focusing on our families.”

He added, “It would be irrespective of my being a board president; the prize shall be given,” he declared.

Rajoria acknowledged the angst of young voices against increasing prices of education. He brushed away the angst, saying, “Manage somehow, but don’t fall behind in making children. Or else heretics will take hold of this nation.”

His clarification

In his statement to NDTV, Rajoria later clarified that the announcement was a “personal initiative” and not a government policy. “This is my social statement, made in a community program. The Brahmin society can fulfill these commitments, including education and training for the children for higher positions,” he explained.

Congress Slams ‘Population is a Big Problem’

Rajoria’s comments stirred a political row and sharp reaction from the Congress. Congress leader Mukesh Nayak, while referring to the statement, appealed to Rajoria to think on it again. “He is a learned man, my friend. I want to tell him that population growth is among the world’s big problems today. The fewer the children, the easier it would be to ensure their education,” Nayak said.

He further condemned the narrative of demographic fear being pushed through such statements. “A paranoia is being created that Muslims would outnumber Hindus and eat them up. These are imaginary ideas. Our country will be powerful only when we are united,” he added.

BJP distances itself, says ‘Personal Opinion’

The ruling BJP distanced itself from the controversial statement, labeling it as Rajoria’s personal opinion. “The BJP government works according to rules and the Constitution. Whatever he said could be his personal opinion. The government believes this matter is a decision of parents. The party has nothing to do with this,” a BJP spokesperson said.

India is the most populated nation in the world, with limited resources and challenges in providing high-quality healthcare and education. Citing this, critics have voiced concerns regarding incentives for population growth within particular communities.

Many have also questioned whether Rajoria’s call is realistic in light of the current financial strains on families. “Most families cannot afford the expenses of raising and educating four children in today’s society,” one commentator said, adding that such claims divert attention from more important concerns like work and healthcare.

